OnePlus 6 review roundup: Is the ‘flagship killer’ back?

Just last week, the OnePlus 6 was finally unveiled, showing off the hard work that has been put in. The handset hopes to be the ‘flagship killer’ of 2018, with its top-of-the-line specs and even better price.

READ MORE: OnePlus 6 Unveiled

Speaking of the specs, we have a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a little notch at the top. Powering the handset is the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

OnePlus also packed in an impressive camera system with a primary 16MP lens and a 20MP sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera, which also carries the ability for face unlock.

READ MORE: OnePlus 6 vs Galaxy S9

All of this can be had for just $529, which is only a $30 increase over its predecessor. But how well does the device actually perform in day-to-day usage?

The reviews are starting to roll in, and we’re here to share what others in the industry have to say. These range from our contemporaries in the Android space, to other publications such as Wired or Ars Technica in the OnePlus 6 review roundup.

This is not a perfect phone, but it’s one that is worth the $530 asking price. That’s just the 64GB/6GB model. The OnePlus 6 is fast, and you won’t have to spend an hour removing bloatware.

The good

Overall, Android Police gave the OnePlus 6 a great review, stating its a great value at just $530. The handset features a near-stock experience with Oxygen OS and a plethora of extra features.

When it comes to the notch, Android Police states that it’s rather unobtrusive and “doesn’t require an obnoxiously tall status bar”. This is something that Android users will have to get used to over the coming months.

The bad

Not everything is sunshine and daisies in this review, as there are some issues on the camera front. There is a slight improvement over the OnePlus 5T, however, the OP6 still pales in comparison to the Galaxy S9, Pixel 2 and others.

Additionally, there are some complaints when it comes to the glass due to the number of fingerprints that show. This is also a sign of the times, and Android Police recommends picking up an official case or a dbrand skin.

It lacks a couple of features I enjoy on devices that cost considerably more — wireless charging and a high-quality vibration motor, to be specific — but there’s very little else about it with which I can find fault. It’s not the best camera on the market — that honor is still reserved for the Huawei P20 Pro — but it’s a remarkable one for the price.

The good

At the end of the review, Android Central gave the OnePlus 6 a score of 4.5 out of 5. The handset sports a “great” OLED display, while also providing an “attractive design”.

Android Central also states that the camera is “much-improved” over its predecessor. On the software side, the review claims that this is “as good as you’re going to get” when it comes to gestures on Android.

The bad

On the other side of the fence, there are some nit-picky problems that were found with the OnePlus 6. These include frustrating haptic feedback and the fact that the software “lacks a few niceties”.

Considering that the OnePlus 6 shipped with a glass back, many of us expected to see wireless charging. The fact that there is no such feature, is rather disappointing and “would have been nice”.

The OnePlus line has a lot of the same charm as the Nexus line did. It isn’t just the low cost, but also how open the community is towards rooting, ROMing, and other tech enthusiast activities.

The Good

In what seems to be the only opinion of its kind, Android Authority claims that OnePlus is taking over the Nexus “charm”. This means that there is a low-cost device on the market with flagship specs, but has the appeal of being able to dive into rooting and ROMing, without hurdles.

Although the camera does not hold up against others on the market, low-light performance is a “major upgrade”. Plus, the software is “clean, fast, and doesn’t overwhelm you with any unnecessary apps”.

The Bad

For the first time since the OnePlus One, the company stated that its latest device features “daily water resistance”. In today’s day and age, this is rather disappointing as there is no verifiable IP water-proof rating.

Although the OnePlus 6 includes many great software features, Android Authority feels it could use further refinement. This is especially true in the AI Department which “is an area where OnePlus is behind the pack”.

Powerful high-end phone for hundreds less. Good battery life. A screen notch that isn’t as obtrusive as competitors. Packed with useful one-handed gestures.

The Good

Putting it bluntly, the Wired review claims the OnePlus 6 “is a kickass Android phone”. At the $500 price point, the handset is also “the best-unlocked device you can buy”.

Combining its flagship specs with a gorgeous, new, design and software tweaks, there is no better option. Instead, you will get the most out of OnePlus’ latest flagship without dealing with too many compromises.

The Bad

On the other side of the fence, Wired states that its carrier compatibility limitations are frustrating. Only being compatible with GSM networks is rather annoying, as the number of Verizon customers is staggering.

This is only compounded by the fact that the OnePlus 6 actually includes the correct CDMA bands. Also, the glass backing “holds a smudge like nobody’s business”.

The lack of microSD expansion and wireless charging may annoy some, but the OnePlus 6 delivers the best balance between performance and value.

The Good

Jumping out of the gates, Engadget gives the OnePlus 6 a score of 91 out of 100. The device scores points for a “vastly improved camera”, along with its “new elegant design”.

What is even more surprising is that Engadget claims that the OnePlus 6 outperforms the iPhone X. Not that the iPhone X is considered the best option anymore, but it is still mentioned alongside the Pixel 2 and Galaxy S9.

The Bad

Engadget didn’t have too many bad things to say about the OnePlus 6. Instead, the publication stated that the lack of wireless charging and microSD expansion were downfalls.

Also falling in this category was the price, as the OP6 is the most expensive OnePlus phone to-date. But it seems that these are just annoyances and should not deter those from considering the OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6 is still a great value, perhaps even more so now that every other flagship phone has ballooned in price. But it doesn’t change the conversation.

The Good

Despite saying that the OnePlus 6 “doesn’t change the conversation”, the handset scored an 8 out of 10. This is thanks to the “large, vibrant display”, “great software experience”, and “reliable battery life”.

Another notch in the “good” column is that OnePlus isn’t chasing any of the recent trends. This includes the recent surge in random and questionably useful “AI enhancements”. All-in-all, the OnePlus 6 offers the best “bang for the buck”.

The Bad

Complaints from The Verge seem to line up with those from Engadget. Most notably, the lack of support for CDMA carriers such as Verizon or Sprint.

Not including these customers immediately knocks out a large portion of potential customers in the US. Another complaint is that although the OnePlus 6 is gorgeous, there is no smaller option for those who don’t want a 6-inch display.

With a switch to a glass back and a notched display design, OnePlus’ flagship seems more generic than ever. But for that price, it’s still hard to beat.

The Good

When it comes to what OnePlus did right, it all comes down to the price. At $300 cheaper than the competition, the OnePlus 6 is hard to not recommend to those tied to GSM networks.

The OnePlus 6 also excels in community support thanks to the inclusion of an unlocked bootloader, and Project Treble support. The review reminds everyone that you can sign up for the Android P beta program with the new OnePlus 6.

The Bad

On the downside, the Ars Technica review states that the move to a glass back should have included wireless charging. The lack of such technologies is “a straight downgrade over last year”.

Additionally, OnePlus did not share any specific plans for future upgrades to Android. Despite being a part of the Android P beta, the OnePlus 6 should have a clear timeline in the future.

Where is our review?

While other publications have been reviewing their devices for some time, that’s not how we do things here. Instead of spending just a week or two with the handset, we are hard at work putting the OnePlus 6 through its paces.

Stay tuned to the front page, as you should be seeing more content coming in the next few weeks. Let us know if you have any specific questions regarding the OnePlus 6 and we’ll be sure to answer them!

Related Posts