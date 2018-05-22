Oukitel has a sale on large memory smartphones (Promoted)

On the market for a smartphone with lots of RAM and storage? Good news, Oukitel just announced a mid-year brand sale on smartphones focusing on these aspects.
From May 21 to May 28, you’ll be able to get discounts on a range of large memory smartphones including the recently launched tri-proof WP5000 model.
Below you’ll find the complete list of the models on sale and their main specifications.
Oukitel WP5000
Price: $249.99 (17% off)
- 5.7-inch IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 720 x 1440 resolution
- Helio P25 octa-core 2.5GHz
- 6GB of RAM
- 64GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB)
- 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel main camera
- 8-megapixel selfie-camera
- 5,200 mAh battery
- Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box
- IP68 rating
- Dust-proof, shock-proof
Oukitel K10
Price: $249.99 (32% off)
- 6.0-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2160 resolution
- Helio P23 octa-core 2.0GHz
- 6GB of RAM
- 64GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB)
- 21-megapixel + 8-megapixel main camera
- 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel selfie-camera
- 11,000 mAh battery
- Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box
Oukitel K6
Price: $209.99 (22% off)
- 6.0-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2160 resolution
- MediaTek MT6763 octa-core 2.0GHz
- 6GB of RAM
- 64GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB)
- 21-megapixel + 8-megapixel main camera
- 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel selfie-camera
- 6,300 mAh battery
- Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box
Oukitel U11 Plus
Price: $99.99 (29% off)
- 5.7-inch display with 1080 x 1920 resolution
- MediaTek MT6750T octa-core 1.5GHz
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB)
- 13-megapixel main camera
- 13-megapixel selfie-camera
- 3,700 mAh battery
- Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box
Oukitel Mix 2
Price: $199.99 (20% off)
- 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2160 resolution
- Helio P25 octa-core 2.39GHz
- 6GB of RAM
- 64GB of expandable storage (up to 512GB)
- 21-megapixel+2-megapixel main camera
- 13-megapixel selfie-camera
- 4,080 mAh battery
- Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box
Don’t forget, you have until May 28 to take advantage of these deals!