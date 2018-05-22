Oukitel has a sale on large memory smartphones (Promoted)

On the market for a smartphone with lots of RAM and storage? Good news, Oukitel just announced a mid-year brand sale on smartphones focusing on these aspects.

From May 21 to May 28, you’ll be able to get discounts on a range of large memory smartphones including the recently launched tri-proof WP5000 model.

Below you’ll find the complete list of the models on sale and their main specifications.

Oukitel WP5000

Price: $249.99 (17% off)

5.7-inch IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 720 x 1440 resolution

Helio P25 octa-core 2.5GHz

6GB of RAM

64GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB)

16-megapixel + 5-megapixel main camera

8-megapixel selfie-camera

5,200 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box

IP68 rating

Dust-proof, shock-proof

Oukitel K10

Price: $249.99 (32% off)

6.0-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2160 resolution

Helio P23 octa-core 2.0GHz

6GB of RAM

64GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB)

21-megapixel + 8-megapixel main camera

13-megapixel + 8-megapixel selfie-camera

11,000 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box

Oukitel K6

Price: $209.99 (22% off)

6.0-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2160 resolution

MediaTek MT6763 octa-core 2.0GHz

6GB of RAM

64GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB)

21-megapixel + 8-megapixel main camera

13-megapixel + 8-megapixel selfie-camera

6,300 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box

Oukitel U11 Plus

Price: $99.99 (29% off)

5.7-inch display with 1080 x 1920 resolution

MediaTek MT6750T octa-core 1.5GHz

4GB of RAM

64GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB)

13-megapixel main camera

13-megapixel selfie-camera

3,700 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box

Oukitel Mix 2

Price: $199.99 (20% off)

5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2160 resolution

Helio P25 octa-core 2.39GHz

6GB of RAM

64GB of expandable storage (up to 512GB)

21-megapixel+2-megapixel main camera

13-megapixel selfie-camera

4,080 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box

Don’t forget, you have until May 28 to take advantage of these deals!