UMIDIGI Z2 Pro teardown reveals the phone’s tidy internal structure (Promoted)

Chinese smartphone maker UMIDIGI recently unveiled the Z2 and Z2 Pro models, which will be offered in a sexy twilight gradient color.

Out of the two, the Z2 Pro is the flagship and UMIDIGI explains how it has taken extra care building it. The company has recently posted a teardown video of the phone showing its neatly arranged insides including a true primary dual-camera.

UMIDIGI says the Z2 Pro is a real improvement over its predecessor, the Z Pro. It comes with a 6.2-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a notch on top.

The UMIDIGI Z2 Pro is not only beautiful, but also powerful

Another highlight of the Z2 Pro is the Helio P60 processor inside, which is comparable to the Snapdragon 660 in power. Paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the new handset should ensure smooth operations in all situations.

The Helio P60 is also imbued with AI learning capabilities, which should come in handy when using the dual 16-megapixel+8-megapixel camera on the back. The front is home to a similar 16-megapixel+8-megapixel combo.

We should also mention that the UMIDIGI Z2 Pro includes a 3,650 mAh battery with 15W fast wireless charging. Hence the phone will work in concert with the company’s new Q1 wireless charging pad.

We’re told the two flagships will go on pre-sale will go on sale shortly, although we don’t have a date yet. We’ll come back with an update when we know more.