Unlocked Alcatel 3V goes on sale for $150

TCL on Tuesday confirmed that its Alcatel 3V phone will be available for purchase from Amazon starting next week. First introduced earlier this year at Mobile World Congress, the unlocked Alcatel 3V will carry a $150 price tag.

As a GSM smartphone, the handset is compatible with carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and their respective prepaid brands. Powered by Android 8.0 Oreo, the 3V houses a quad-core MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Design & Specs

The first of its kind to feature Alcatel’s SIMGANIC design; the new philosophy includes a “balance of organic and simplicity from a human centric perspective”. In other words, it has 2.5D contoured edge glass and curves everywhere you look.

The 3V boasts a 6-inch display at 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. With an 18:9 aspect ratio, and a nearly bezel-free edge, it will be easier to hold than older devices with smaller screens.

Cameras & Extras

As for cameras, the 3V as a 12-megapixel rear sensor with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth and bokeh-style photos. Around front you’ll find a 5-megapixel shooter with LED flash. Moreover, the front-facing camera can be be used for Face Key, or facial recognition for security.

The phone also includes a number of extra touches for user experience including Social Mode (photo editing tool), Social Square (side-by-side viewing of pics next to camera), and Instant Collage (image mashups).

Availability

The Alcatel 3V will be available in the US in black for $149.99 starting next week at Amazon. Best Buy and Walmart are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.