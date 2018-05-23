Hot Take: HTC U12 Plus (Podcast)

Matt, Scott, and Andrew discuss the latest smartphone from HTC, the HTC U12 Plus. The specs keep pace with everyone else, but there’s a lot more than just bullet points. Will the user experience be enough to make this a hit?

Where does this fit against the likes of other recent phones from LG, Samsung, and OnePlus? In the battle of flagships, is there something that helps HTC‘s newest rise to the top? What would we do differently with this phone?

All things considered, is HTC U12 Plus worth the money?

