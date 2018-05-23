Download all of the HTC U12 Plus wallpapers now!

The last few days have been interesting for HTC as its latest flagship was leaked ahead of its official announcement. Now that the U12 Plus is officially announced, we can get down to the nitty-gritty.

The handset features a 6-inch Super LCD display with a 2,880 x 1,140 resolution. We also have the Snapdragon 845 Soc on board with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

As is the case with just about every major phone release, some folks want a taste. Since you can’t get your hands on the device just yet, you want to use the official wallpapers.

Well, thanks to LlabTooFeR on Twitter, you can now download the official U12 Plus wallpapers. There are a total of 16 different walls to choose from, all of which are pretty abstract.

Additionally, all wallpapers feature a resolution of 2880 x 2880 due to HTC‘s scrolling backgrounds. This should make it easy to use these wallpapers regardless of the device you are currently using.

Finally, there is a ZIP file available for download for those who would rather switch things up. Let us know which U12 Plus wallpapers are you are favorite and if you are looking forward to the launch