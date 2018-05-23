UNREAL Mobile debuts ahead of potential T-Mobile and Sprint merger

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) FreedomPop on Wednesday announced the launch of Unreal Mobile, a new MVNO. Launching ahead of the proposed T-Mobile and Sprint merger, it aims to give consumers more than just affordable rate plans.

With plans that start as low as $15 per month, the spin-off MVNO begins service in early summer 2018. Those interested in signing up, though, can get in early with a beta registration.

More than half of Americans use less than the nationwide average of 1.6GB of data per month, yet are forced into expensive unlimited plans that cost upwards of $50 a month for data that goes unused,” said Samantha Lewe, UNREAL Mobile CEO

What’s the difference between FreedomPop and UNREAL, you might ask? The former competes with the likes of Boost Mobile and Cricket and leverages Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and streamlined customer support. UNREAL, by contrast, will be a full-service product to compete with the postpaid business of T-Mobile and Sprint.

Using the same 4G LTE network as the tier-one provider, UNREAL plans will include VPN for anonymity, built-in encryption, the ability to use your UNREAL number on any device, and mobile ad blocking. Yes, this means the same phone number for tablet, another phone, or a computer.

Lingering Questions

Although no firm date has been revealed UNREAL Mobile is slated to launch within 90 days of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger announcement. It’s not clear what sort of handset portfolio the carrier will offer, if any. Moreover, we don’t know there will be bring-you-own-device (BYOD) support. Head to unrealmobile.com to learn more or sign up.