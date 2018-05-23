What’s the difference: OnePlus 6 vs LG G7 ThinQ

As the days get warmer, more devices are continually being released. The latest of which are the OnePlus 6 and LG G7 ThinQ.

These devices cater to different markets, while also offering some different features. Today, we’re going to take a look at how each device matches up to determine which is the best for you.

Design & Display

If you release a flagship device, it better have a great build quality. It seems that both LG and OnePlus recognize this, as we have Gorilla Glass on the front and back, sandwiched with a metal frame.

The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch AMOLED display, while the G7 ThinQ features a new IPS LCD panel. On the OP6, the company went almost full bezel-less with a unique 19:9 aspect ratio.

Meanwhile, it seems that LG can’t quite get away from the chin, as the G7 ThinQ sports a standard 18:9 ratio. Both devices have a notch at the top which house various sensors and the selfie camera.

While OnePlus opted to use a more power-efficient AMOLED panel, LG decided to turn things up a bit. The panel used on the G7 ThinQ is capable of reaching a brightness of 1,000 nits while. This will make life much easier for those who want to use their phone in direct sunlight.

WINNER: Tie

Power

On the spec-side of things, it’s a pretty even battle, for the most part. Both handsets are powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset, and both have an option for 6GB of RAM.

However, the OnePlus 6 gets the nod here thanks to its base 6GB configuration and a bigger 8GB option. When it comes to storage, LG offers a 64GB and 128GB option, while OnePlus offers 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. LG takes the “W” here though, as the G7 ThinQ features a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

All of this power and you’re going to need to keep an eye on the battery, right? That may not be the case for the OnePlus 6 with its 3,300mAh battery. The G7 ThinQ may lead to a bit of disappointment as it only includes a 3,000mAh battery.

The near-stock OnePlus software also gives the company a bit of an edge, while LG includes a bit more bloat. However, fast-charging works with both devices, so you can top off during the day with ease.

Speaking of battery, a questionable omission from the OnePlus 6 is wireless charging. This comes as a surprise as the company made the move from Aluminum to Glass for the build. The G7 ThinQ keeps wireless charging as an option to give you some juice at a slower rate.

WINNER: OnePlus 6

Camera

With the release of the OnePlus 5, the company finally made the move to a dual-camera system. However, instead of adding mechanical apertures or a wide-angle lens, OnePlus did something different.

The OnePlus 6 sports a standard 16MP sensor and another regular 20MP sensor. LG, on the other hand, sports a 16MP standard sensor, and a wide-angle 16MP secondary lens.

LG has obviously packed quite a few software enhancements to the camera, including AI Cam. This allows your device to automatically recognize the scene and provide the best camera settings.

It’s a bit too early to really tell how well these cameras perform, but we’ll be sure to provide a future comparison.

WINNER: Tie

Software & Extras

We have already mentioned that OnePlus takes a near-stock approach in the software department. There are not a large amount of extra frills and features to clog up your RAM, so you will be given a smooth experience.

LG opts for a more muted approach when compared to the likes of the Galaxy S9. However, the software interface itself feels childish at times, and doesn’t really provide a stock experience.

A new feature coming to Android P is gesture navigation, and OnePlus was already riding the hype train. The company released beta software for the OnePlus 5T last year, which included gestures.

The same can be said for the OnePlus 6, although it is no longer considered to be a beta feature. Now, you can get rid of the navigation buttons and get around your device with just a few swipes.

For the time being, the G7 ThinQ sports Android 8.0 Oreo and does not have any gestures to speak of. Those will have to wait until the release of Android P, and whenever it comes to LG’s latest device.

Finally, the G7 ThinQ is launching with something that the OnePlus 6 is not, and that’s the dedicated Assistant button. On the left-hand side of the device, a hardware button rests below the volume rocker.

Pressing this will activate Google Assistant, while holding it down will launch Google Lens. The OnePlus 6 does not include this hardware feature, but has seemingly perfected the mute switch on the frame.

WINNER: OnePlus 6

Value

On the pricing front, it’s hard to argue with the OnePlus 6 here. The handset starts at just $529 for the 6GB/64GB model and goes up to $629 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

As for the LG G7 ThinQ, things are a bit dicier. The handset is priced at $750 from T-Mobile, which is even more than the Galaxy S9 currently.

It’s tough to sell the G7 ThinQ if you are tied to a GSM carrier, as the OnePlus 6 will work on T-Mobile and AT&T. However, if you’re looking for a new phone on Verizon or Sprint, you will only have one choice as there are no CDMA bands active in the OP6.

WINNER: OnePlus 6

What’s the best?

If you have been keeping track, it seems that the OnePlus 6 wins by a land-slide. However, looking at these two devices closely and you will need to decide whether you want LG’s dedicated hardware Assistant button and dual-camera system.

Only time will tell, as we will wait to see how the sales for these two devices turn out. Now we want to hear from you. Sound off in the comments below and let us know which option you will be looking to pick up.