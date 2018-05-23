Here’s your chance to get the OUKITEL K7 for just $99 (Promoted)

Earlier this month, the Oukitel K7 was introduced with its enormous 10,000mAh battery. The handset is nearing its official launch and we’re back to show off some of what the K7 is capable of.

Oukitel K7 Specs

On the spec front, the K7 features a 6-inch, 18:9 FHD+ display, while being powered by the MediaTek MT6750T chipset. This has been coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

In terms of a camera, the K7 includes a dual-lens system on the rear. There is a primary 13MP sensor and a secondary 5MP lens. This will help take great portrait pictures if you want to add some more focus.

Moving back to the battery, Oukitel’s 10,000mAh option is said to last for more than 50 days in “2G standby”. Under regular usage, Oukitel predicts the K7 will still be kicking for between three and seven days.

The included quick charger will charge the Oukitel K7 in just 3 hours and 40 minutes. This is a rather impressive feat, considering just how large the battery really is.

Price & Release

Although we don’t have a specific release date just yet, Oukitel claims the K7 will come in early June. The handset will include a retail price of around $180, but there’s a chance to save some money.

If you want to check out the Oukitel K7 presale deal, you can hit the button below and get the device for just $99.99. Being able to save $80 on a device with a dual-camera system, 18:9 display and 10,000mAh battery is quite impressive.

Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think about the Oukitel K7. Could you imagine using this mammoth to play some PUBG or Fortnite? Let us know!