Razer Phone gets updated with Portrait Mode, May security patch and more

When Razer introduced its first smartphone last year, it was hailed as an exciting and innovative device, all except for the camera which was of mediocre quality.

But the good news is that Razer is taken steps to improve its quality. This week, following the recent upgrade to Android 8.1 Oreo, the company started rolling out a new update which brings some welcome improvements.

What changed with the latest update?

First off, the new software adds a new camera mode. Most premium smartphones today offer a Portrait Mode which allows users to take pictures where the subject is in focus and the background is blurred. Now you’ll be able to do the same with your Razer Phone.

Secondly, the update delivers the May security patch, alongside a few bug fixes. These fixes cover a number of issues like the multi-touch malfunction many users have been dealing with after the Android 8.1 Oreo update.

Last but certainly not least, Razer has updated the Privacy Policy for GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliance.

GDPR is a regulation that requires businesses to protect the personal data and privacy of EU citizens for transactions that occur within EU member states. The new rules around protecting consumer data will be effective starting May 25. You can read more about it on the Razer website.

The update weighs 370MB, so make sure you are connected to a reliable Wi-Fi and have plenty of battery left before downloading and installing it on your Razer Phone.

The new build is rolling out in waves. Hence some users might get it sooner than others, depending on geographical location. If you see the notification on your phone, you can go ahead and install the update. If not, you might have to wait a few days.

Earlier this month, the Razer Phone landed at Best Buy. Previously, the device was available only via Amazon.

Now customers can go down at a Best Buy location and give the Razer Phone a go before deciding whether they actually want to purchase it. The handset is up for grabs for $699 a pop.