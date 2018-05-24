Moto G6 now available on Verizon

Last month Motorola announced its new Moto G6 line of devices. These devices include the eponymous Moto G6, the G6 Play, and the G6 Plus. Well, at least one of those devices are coming to light. Verizon has announced that the Moto G6 is available from the carrier, right now!

For just $10 a month, you can have one of the latest phones from Motorola. If you don’t remember, the G6 comes with a 5.7” display, dual 12MP/5MP cameras, a 3000mah battery, and Android 8.0. Knowing Motorola, updates shouldn’t take incredibly long to come by, and the phone will be sturdy. Plus $10/mo is an excellent price for a decent phone nowadays — even if you have to pair it with Verizon’s billing.

So, you can now go in stores and grab the device or order it online. The phone also comes in either Deep Indigo or Black colorways for you to match your style. Check out the Verizon link below to learn more about the phone or to buy it online. Who’s excited for probably the best budget (<$300) phone of 2018 on one of the best carriers?

Verizon Moto G6 Link