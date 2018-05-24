The UMIDIGI Z2 is finally nearing its official launch (Promoted)

Late last year, we heard rumbles that UMIDIGI was working on an iPhone X clone. That device was identified as the UMIDIGI Z2 and Z2 Pro and was officially introduced earlier this month.

What makes the UMDIGI Z2 special is the unique 6.2-inch FHD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. This sports a notch at the top which is reminiscent of the iPhone X, as it houses the dual-front camera system.

UMIDIGI Z2 Specs

Aside from sporting two front-facing camera sensors, the UMIDIGI Z2 also includes Face Unlock technology. This has been implemented in more devices as of late and is a great addition to quickly unlock your device.

On the rear, there is a vertically-orientated dual-camera setup with a primary 16MP sensor and a secondary 8MP lens. Both sensors sport an aperture of f/2.0 and should be more than capable of taking some great shots.

Some of the extra features for the main camera include ‘low-light image enhancement’. This is thanks to the secondary 8MP sensor that works to create great low-light photos.

Under the hood, the UMIDIGI Z2 features the Helio P23 octa-core chipset. This has been combined with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

On the battery front, the UMIDIGI Z2 sports a sizable 3,850mAh battery. The company claims that with the included 18W fast charger, the Z2 will be able to recharge from 0% to 100% in less than 2 hours.

If you have seen pictures of the Huawei P20 lineup, then you would have noticed its gorgeous design. The UMIDIGI Z2 seems to follow this with a new ‘Gradient Twilight’ and ‘Phantom Color’ options.

This combination makes for an absolutely gorgeous device, regardless of which color you want to pick up. What makes this even better is that the handset is running stock Android 8.1 Oreo.

The inclusion of stock Android is something that is almost unheard of nowadays outside of the Pixel. This will make life easier as you won’t have to worry about a bunch of unnecessary bloatware.

When is it coming?

So now that we have you hooked, you’re likely wondering when the UMIDIGI Z2 is coming. The company has opened up its pre-registrations and announced that you can pre-order the device on June 11th.

For a limited time, you will be able to save $50, and will get the Z2 for just $249.99. This is down from the retail price of $299.99 that the device will cost after the pre-sale is over.

On top of that, UMIDIGI is running a giveaway for the Z2 Pro and its Q1 wireless charger. This giveaway has just over two weeks left and is open for 10 different winners. Hit the button below to sign up for the pre-sale and to enter the giveaway!

Enter the UMIDIGI Giveaway!