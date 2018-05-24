In Brief: YouTube Music, Google Home, and Google Lens (Podcast)

Welcome to In Brief, our periodic podcast which aims to provide you with all of the important things happening in the world of Android.

In this episode, we discuss how YouTube Music will incorporate some of our favorite features from Google Play Music, how Google is winning the smart speaker race, and some features announced at Google I/O that are rolling out now.

It’s our goal to keep these podcasts short but there’s a reason we call it “The 15-minute podcast that’s never 15 minutes”. We hope you enjoy the show!

Huawei is dropping its bootloader unlock program. The company had previously given users an official way to unlock their bootloaders which allowed them to flash custom ROMs. Now, Huawei is alerting owners that the service will no longer be available for devices made after 5/24/18 and devices made before that date will only have 60 days to use the service or lose the opportunity forever.

Pornhub has launched VPNHub, its own VPN service. The service is available for free via Android, iOS, MacOS, and Windows. The free version serves up ads, while a premium version gets rid of the ads and promises faster speeds. The premium service will cost between $12 and $14 a month.

has launched VPNHub, its own VPN service. The service is available for free via Android, iOS, MacOS, and Windows. The free version serves up ads, while a premium version gets rid of the ads and promises faster speeds. The premium service will cost between $12 and $14 a month. A recent update to Opera for Android brings about the introduction of themes. Users can now browse in style with the ability to tweak the color theme and join the dark side, or the light — or just go with the standard Opera red. Look for the new themes in Settings.

