Own the ZeroLemon fast wireless car charger for just $25.99 today

With each new generation of phone, one option that’s increasingly becoming a standard feature is that of wireless charging. More and more we are finding that Qi support is built into devices. And, why not? The capacities are high enough now, and charging speeds are quicker than ever. The next step is to cut the cord and go with wireless charging.

Our Deal of the Day is a wireless car charger that also acts as a dock. For only $25.99 you can place your Qi-ready phone in a comfortable position and receive a charge at the same time. Yes, this means that new Android you picked up over the last year will work!

Have a few minutes of running around town? Do you have a half hour commute each day? Double dip on the awesome and get this car dock with wireless charging built in.

Armed with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 charging tech, you’ll be able to charge your phone fast while on the road.

Features of the wireless car charger

Combines wireless charging & a phone mount in one

Charge your phone while continuing to use it hands-free

Compatible w/ all Qi-enabled mobile phones

Where to Buy

Head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you’ll find the ZeroLemon Fast Wireless Car Charger for just $25.99. At 35% off the normal price of $39.99, it’s quite a discount for our readers.