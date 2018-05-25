Verizon announces open warranty enrollment and new TravelPass countries for the summer

With the summer approaching, Verizon wants to make sure it gives its customer many travel benefits. The benefits come in the form of warranty and protection as well as travel perks. For that Verizon has announced open enrollment for its Total Mobile Protection and additional countries for its TravelPass program.

Verizon’s Total Mobile Protection plan is Verizon’s carrier warranty that helps with cracked screens or lost and stolen devices. For a cracked screen, the warranty can fix your device in as fast as the same day and for as much as $29. The warranty can replace a lost or stolen device as soon as next day as well, even if you’re traveling internationally. Be aware that open enrollment is only lasting until May 31st, so you have about a week to sign up.

Speaking of traveling, Verizon has added 16 Caribbean countries to its TravelPass program. If you’re unfamiliar with TravelPass, it allows you unlimited calling to the US and the included country for its prepaid plans. Each day of TravelPass is only $10, with some selected countries only $5. The new countries consist of Jamaica, Aruba, Barbados, and more. To learn more about other included countries in the TravelPass program, visit THIS LINK.

Be sure to check with Verizon before you go on your Summer travel. They may have even more deals and plans ready for you.

Total Mobile Protection Info Link