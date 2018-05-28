LG G7 ThinQ gets extended warranty, but you’ll have to register to get it

Most smartphones sold in the US come with 1-year warranty. But not all of them. For example, LG launched the “Second Year Promise” program in the US last year, which grants an additional year of warranty.

And the brand new LG G7 ThinQ, which just went up for pre-order, is also part of this initiative. Which means customers who purchase LG’s new flagship will be able to get a second year of free warranty coverage.

LG flagships in the US come with a 2-year warranty

But you need to keep one thing in mind. The extended warranty is not added automatically. You will have to register for it on LG’s official website. You have 90 days after you’ve made the purchase to do so. Also, only phones that were bought from authorized US carriers and retailers are eligible.

LG’s “Second Year Promise” program is also available for older LG flagships including the G6, G6+, V30, V30+ and V30S ThinQ.

But the most recent, the G7 ThinQ just went up for pre-order at major carriers across the US including Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint. The phone is expected to start shipping out on June 1.

LG took the wraps off its latest Android flagship earlier this month. The latest premium offering by the South Korean company boasts a bevvy of features including a customizable notch, Boombox speaker and AI integration.

LG has also thrown in a number of flagship features into the mix including a Snapdragon 845 processor, IP68 water-and-dust resistance and facial recognition.

This year, LG added a dedicated button that activates the Google Assistant with one tap and Google Lens with two taps. The physical key has been positioned under the volume control keys.

LG will offer two variants of the phone, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is already available for pre-order. A second G7+ ThinQ version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage will go on sale at a later date.