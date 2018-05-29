Costco shaves up to $200 off the T-Mobile Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+

Are you planning to get the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+? Well, then you might want to hear about Costco’s latest promotion.

Until June 17, members can purchase the T-Mobile version of Samsung’s flagships with $100 off. This means you will be able to grab the Galaxy S9 for $579.99 and the Galaxy S9+ for $699.99. You’ll then be required to activate your device at Costco’s wireless center.

Grab a Galaxy S9 from Costco and get $100 off and a $100 gift card

But wait, we have more excellent news. While most carrier deals come with extra requirements, this one does not. So you won’t be forced to buy the device on an installment plan, or activate a new line or offer an eligible trade-in. You simply pay the required amount, and the phone is yours.

On top of that, in order to make the deal even sweeter, Costco will throw in an additional $100 Costco Cash Card. You will need to register for the card online and it might take a month or two before you receive it.

Selling everything from toilet papers to cars, the discount warehouse has made a name for itself thanks to its bargains. So you’ll have no problem putting that Card to good use.

If that wasn’t enough for you, you also get a free TYLT Power Essential Pack with the purchase which includes:

A 5,200 mAh battery

4.8A wall charger

4.8A car charger

3-foot USB-C

micro USB cable

Carrying case

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were unveiled in late February and are Samsung’s latest flagships. Equipped with top specs and unique features such as the camera’s variable aperture, the Galaxy S9 duo is one of the best flagships launched this year.

On the other hand, in a few months Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 9, so you might want to wait for that one. Although at this price, the Galaxy S9 certainly sounds very appealing.