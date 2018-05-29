Moto E5 Plus is now available at Sprint, but it’s pretty high-priced

Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto E5 family which consists of the Moto E5, Moto E5 Play and Moto E5 Plus models.

And while the standard Moto E5 won’t be offered in the States, the Moto E5 Play and Moto E5 Plus are now available for purchase in the country.

The Moto E5 Play is up for grabs at Verizon which is selling it for $94.99, but also at Boost Mobile where you can have it for $79.99 (discounted from $99.99). Cricket Wireless is also offering the budget phone for $99.99.

The Moto E5 Play is an entry-level device coming with a 5.2-inch display with 720 x 1280 resolution. It relies on a quad-core Snapdragon processor clocked at 1.4GHz and 2GB of RAM with 16GB of storage.

The phone also offers the services of an 8-megapixel/5-megapixel camera combo. It’s among the few really affordable phones that ships with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The Moto E5 Plus is more expensive than the Moto G6

As for the Moto E5 Plus, it’s only available through Sprint and is strangely overpriced. The carrier is offering it for 12/month for 24 months with Sprint Monthly Installments or for $288 outright. The new device is also available for $12/month for only 18 months on Sprint Flex Lease. But this means, you won’t actually be the owner of the phone and you’ll have to return it once the lease period expires.

The Moto E5 Plus is also listed at Best Buy with the same purchasing options. Interestingly, the full price is listed as $329.99. For the time being the retailer hasn’t opened orders for the device.

In case you’re wondering, the Moto E5 Plus takes advantage of a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1440 resolution. It bundles a Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Its main selling point is that it includes a large 5,000 mAh battery. It also runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t make a lot of sense for Sprint to be pricing the phone so high. By comparison, Verizon is offering the Moto G6 for only $240. The phone comes with a 5.7-inch display with 1080 x 2160 resolution and a Snapdragon 450 processor. It also includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and boasts a dual 12-megapixel+5-megapixel camera setup with phase detection autofocus.