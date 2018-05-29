Snag Sid Meier’s Civilization VI & Rise and Fall expansion pack on the cheap

Are you a gamer who loves to explore and build your own civilizations? We’re not talking about building a theme park or managing, an island, or a restaurant. No, we’re talking a full on civilization. Today’s Deal of the Day is designed for those who love growing empires and creating them from scratch. And we think you know where we’re going.

The turn-based strategy franchise has sold over 35 million units worldwide since its creation, creating an enormous community of players attempting to build an empire to stand the test of time.

Today we’re offering our readers a two-pack of games for Steam: Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Rise and Fall. Priced just $56.99 for the pair, you’ll save 36% off of the retail value.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is the winner of 15 E3 awards, including Best PC Game and Best Strategy Game, and has sold 35 million units since its market arrival. It’s insanely popular to be sure, and it gets even better with the addition of the new leaders, civilizations, and other content.

