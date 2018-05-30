You can now ask the Google Assistant to lock your Schlage Sense deadbolt

Schlange, one of the most trusted names in home security, this week announced its popular Sense smart deadbolt is now compatible with the Google Assistant on Google Home.

The update was first announced back in January during CES 2018 in Las Vegas, but the functionality is now finally live for users to take advantage of.

Use the Assistant to make sure you’ve locked the front door

You’ll be able to control your Schlage Sense smart deadbolt using Google’s virtual helper. You can now ask the Assistant things like “OK Google, lock my door” or “Ok Google, is my door locked?”.

In addition to Google Home, users will be able to ask their Google Assistant on their Android/iOS smartphone to do the same.

However, note that there’s no voice control for unlocking the door with the Google Assistant. Not yet anyway. But you can use Amazon Alexa’s for voice unlocking via a PIN on your Schlage Sense or Schlage Connect deadbolts. The smart deadbolt also works with the Apple HomeKit.

In order to use your Google Assistant with the Sense smart deadbolt, you will also need the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi adapter, which is sold separately for $69 a pop. With the adapter in place, you’ll have remote access to your lock via the Schlage Sense app, as well as the option to employ the Assistant’s help.

The smart lock comes with a multitude of features that enable homeowners to stop worrying about losing or forgetting their keys.

The Sense deadbolt from Schlange allows users to create and delete up to 30 unique access codes to enable members of the family and trusted friends to enter by using a unique code at the lock’s touchscreen. These codes can be programmed to work only at certain times or within a certain window.

The lock is available for purchase from retailers like Amazon where it currently sells for around $200.