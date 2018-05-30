Hot Take: LG V35 ThinQ (Podcast)

Scott and Andrew break down the V35 ThinQ, the latest smartphone from LG. Who is the target audience? What exactly is LG up to with all of these different devices? Is there too much going on in a short period of time? Tune in to find out what we think of the new device.

Previous Podcasts

Subscribe!

Get more of the AndroidGuys Audio Experience

Google Play Music | Simplecast | iTunes | Stitcher | Pocket Casts

For questions, concerns, or general feedback about the podcast feel free to contact us at podcast [at] androidguys.com.