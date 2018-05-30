KeySmart Pro with Tile: A better way to manage your keys, just $39.99

There are often times when we feel like an old prison guard with a huge loop of keys at the hip weighing us down from one side. If you’re anything like us, you’ve got more keys than you’d care for but can’t quite leave the house without all of them. This means carrying around a hunk of jingling metal everywhere you go.

It can be quite embarrassing trying to go for a jog when you alarm every fellow runner you approach with the sound of Santa’s sleigh at their heels. How about the awkwardness of wearing a pair of slim-fit pants with this unsightly amorphous protrusion jutting from the pocket? Good news, our Deal of the Day, KeySmart Pro with Tile, will solve all of these problems!

Features

Holds up to 10 keys in an easily carried sleeve

Locates your keys on a map or rings your keys so you can hear them in their hiding place

Works in reverse to ring your phone when you can’t find it, even if it’s on silent

Includes a powerful LED light, bottle opener, & a loop piece to attach a car key fob

Recharges via standard micro USB cable

The KeySmart Pro is designed to organize your keys in a compact form factor yet still provides fast and reliable access. With a lightweight body, KeySmart Pro can hold double your amount of keys in just half the space. This eliminates the bulk, noise and inconvenience of unkempt gobs of metal.

Best of all, and unlike your regular key chain, the KeySmart Pro works with the Tile app. This means that you can find them on your phone. Couch cushions, car floors, and pants pockets are no match; you can ring the keys from your handset!

Sleek, practical and minimal, it is available to AndroidGuys readers for just $39.99. Definitely a great buy!