LG V35 ThinQ is coming to Project Fi soon

LG has a new flagship. Not even a month after it launched the G7 ThinQ, LG is back with the V35 ThinQ.

This is technically the fourth V30 model to hit the market since last August, following the V30, V30+ and V30S ThinQ. And guess what? Apart from AT&T, Google’s Project Fi will also be selling it.

Unfortunately, details about pricing and availability haven’t been shared just yet. But we can tell you’ll that at AT&T the phone will go up for pre-order starting June 1, with shipments going out on June 8.

The LG V35 ThinQ will be an interesting addition to Project Fi’s roster of devices. So far, the MVNO’s portfolio has been quite limited, consisting only of Google’s Nexus and Pixel devices. Last year, the mid-range Moto X4 was also added. So the LG V35 ThinQ will be the first non-Google flagship to be sold by Project Fi.

What does the new phone bring to the table?

The V35 ThinQ might seem indistinguishable from the V30, but LG has boosted the internal specifications and threw in a few new features to entice Android fans to upgrade to the new model.

The newcomer keeps the same 6-inch QHD OLED display, aluminum body, and 3,300 mAh battery. But compared to the V30, there’s now 6GB of RAM on board, alongside 64GB of storage. The dual cameras have also stayed the same, but all the AI features that made their way to the V30 via an update come pre-installed on this model.

So you’ll get the low-light camera, Portrait Mode and all the 18 shooting modes including snow, sky, baby and pet. And lots more.

On top of that, the V35 ThinQ has been upgraded to the newer Snapdragon 845. The older V30 had a Snapdragon 835 under the hood.

We should also mention that unlike the LG7 ThinQ, the V35 ThinQ does not have a Boombox speaker, nor does it include a side button dedicated to summoning the Google Assistant.