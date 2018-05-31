A lifetime of Ivacy VPN can be yours for just $39.99

If you pay attention to cyber threats, you know they are more commonplace with every passing day. We employ thousands of government employees for the NSA and even they can’t keep our information secure from hackers. In, fact, we bet you can’t go two days without hearing the words hack, breach, or leak.

One step you can take to improving your personal internet security is through a virtual private network. It’s a method used to keep your sensitive data secure by replacing your IP address with one hosted by the VPN service. You can get an IP address from any location in the world using this method.

Beyond securing your information, if you travel overseas you might be limited in the sites you can access like Facebook and Netflix depending on where you go. A VPN allows you to maintain access to all sites you use in the US. Today’s Deal of the Day is here to help you pick up a lifetime account to a VPN service without breaking the bank.

Internet threats are a real thing – and surfing the Web on a public connection can result in your personal data falling into the wrong hands. This deal offers you a lifetime of protection so you can explore the internet worry-free.

Get Ivacy VPN, and you’ll get a cross-platform VPN service you can trust. VPNs are not just for security, either. You can also use them for privacy, too. Did you know you can get into torrenting and file sharing without your internet provider keeping an eye on you?

When most people hear VPN they think of computers and laptops, but there’s so much more. Indeed, there’s compatibility with mobile devices, Roku, Raspberry Pi, game consoles, and more.

Enjoy fast uninterrupted P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity

Quick-connect to 450+ servers in 100+ locations across 50+ countries

Get a dedicated VPN add-on for Kodi

Protect yourself against hackers, spyware, & government surveillance

Anonymize your online activity against spammers & identity thieves

Overcome ISP speed throttling & Port blocking

Access region-blocked content anywhere in the world

Enjoy amazing Ivacy features on a range of compatible devices

Log in on 5 devices simultaneously

Windows

Mac

Linux

iOS

Android

Router

Kindle

Roku

OpenELEC

PS4, Xbox

Blackberry

Raspberry Pi

