Meizu M6T is an entry-level phone with an 18:9 display and dual-cameras

Looking for a new phone with nice specs, but you’re low on cash? Meizu has your back. The Chinese company just launched this week the new entry-level M6T which packs some features which no long ago were reserved only for flagships.

This is the latest model that was added to the M6 range which also includes the standard M6, M6S and M6 Note.

Despite being an extremely budget device, the M6T comes with a modern 18:9 aspect ratio display, 5.7-inch in size.

Meizu’s M6T launches exclusively in China

It also boasts a dual camera setup comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor (f/2.2) and a 2-megapixel sensor (f/2.4). Meizu says the camera can take bokeh photos, which is what everyone is after these days. On the front, there’s also an 8-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

The Meizu M6T is by no means the only entry-level device on the market with an 18:9 aspect ratio and dual-cameras. The UMIDIGI A1 Pro, for example, offers the same and it’s only one example.

Anyway, we should also tell you the phone has 720 x 1440 resolution and relies on a quad-core MediaTek MT6750 chipset to get the job done. Meizu will offer two versions of the device. The base one will ship with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the more advanced one will take advantage with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A microSD card slot is also available.

The M6T has a fingerprint scanner living on the back (Super mBack button) and you’ll be able to use it to control the UI via swipe gestures. Finally, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 3,300 mAh battery. Unfortunately, the phone comes pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box (with FlyMe OS 6.2 on top).

The Meizu M6T will be available only in China. The base version will go on sale for approximately $124, while the beefier version will be available for around $171. There’s also an intermediate version with 3GB of RAM + 64GB storage that has a $155 price tag. The phone is offered in Black, Gold and Red.