The LG G7 ThinQ is now availabe and here’s where you can get it

Just a few days ago, the LG V35 ThinQ was surprisingly announced. Earlier this month, the company unveiled its first 2018 flagship with the G7 ThinQ.

As is the custom nowadays, LG has been holding off on actually making the G7 ThinQ available. This is to help get pre-orders rolling and to finish up with the manufacturing process.

Luckily, the wait is over for the LG fans that have been waiting to get their hands on the G7 ThinQ. As a refresher, the G7 ThinQ features many specs you would expect from a 2018 flagship.

6.1-inch QHD+ Display (3120 x 1440)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

4GB RAM (6GB w/ G7+)

64GB Storage (128GB w/G7+)

8MP Front Camera

Dual 16MP Rear Cameras

3,000mAh Battery

Android 8.0 Oreo

Some additional features include a dedicated Google Assistant button on the right-side of the frame. This also allows easy access to Google Lens, marking the G7 ThinQ one of the first devices to launch with this.

Where to buy

If you are interested in picking up the G7 ThinQ, here are the different carrier offerings:

T-Mobile

Pre-orders for the G7 ThinQ have been open since May 25th and it seems the pricing will stay the same. The handset will cost $30 up front, and then another $30 every month after.

This results in the retail price coming in at $750 over 24 months. Additionally, you can purchase the handset outright for $750 from T-Mobile.

Buy from T-Mobile!

Sprint

As was the case with T-Mobile, Sprint also opened pre-orders for the G7 ThinQ on May 25th. However, pricing for the G7 ThinQ is a bit more expensive from Sprint than other carriers.

Instead of offering a down payment of sorts, Sprint is requiring 18-months of $33 per month. If you want to end up owning the device instead of leasing, it will be priced at $792.

Buy from Sprint!

Verizon

Verizon and T-Mobile are keeping up with one another, and the same can be said for the G7 ThinQ. Pricing through Verizon will be $750 in total for the device, at a rate of $31.25 per month for 24 months.

Verizon is also taking off $100 off the price to help celebrate the launch of LG’s latest handset. This promotion can be combined with other trade-in deals being offered.

Buy from Verizon!

Project Fi

In a surprising move, the Google and LG have announced the G7 ThinQ will be coming to Project Fi. The handset is currently listed as “coming soon” and will be available for $31.21 per month.

If you want to purchase the G7 ThinQ outright from Project Fi, you are looking at a price of $749. Although the pricing is the same from T-Mobile and Verizon, it’s amazing to see Project Fi getting more devices in its arsenal.

Buy from Project Fi!

You may notice one major carrier missing from this list – AT&T. That is because the carrier opted to wait for the V35 ThinQ and will be offering that handset instead.