Dirac Panorama Sound aims to bring next-level audio to smartphones

.Speakers and audio quality can be an important parameter for those who rely on heavy video streaming or love to listen to music. Unfortunately, it’s a fact that smartphone speakers aren’t very good, although some Android OEMs are trying to change that.

It’s the case of Smartisan, an obscure phone maker, which just released an interesting smartphone in China. It’s called the Nut R1 and it’s the first handset to launch with Dirac Panorama Sound on board.

For those unaware, Dirac is a Swedish audio company that works with OEMs to optimize sound quality in smartphone speakers.

For Smartisan, Dirac has developed a mobile audio solution that according to the two companies can offer a level of immersive audio that’s unprecedented in small-sized smartphone speakers.

The technology debuted in the Smartisan Nut R1 smartphone

In the Smartisan Nut R1, the main speaker is located at the bottom, while a receiver for calls sits on top. This is not unlike many other phones offered on the market.

But Dirac uses “multiple-input and multiple-output” technology to allow the speakers to coordinate with each other. An extra-wide sound field is created as a result, which gives the usesr a surround sound experience from the two small speakers.

Dirac claims their solution is unlike any other mobile audio systems. They have patented a sound field control/synthesis technology that can isolate the left and right stereo channels. The channels are then delivered directly into the listener’s corresponding ears. By doing so, the listener will be able to hear in each ear sound that is isolated despite audio coming from speakers that are very close together.

On top of this new audio technology, the Smartisan Nut R1 also packs some beastly specs. The phone has a 6.17-inch display with FullHD+ resolution and 18:7:9 aspect ratio. It packs a Snapdragon 845 processor and up to 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage!

Like most flagships launching today, the Nut R1 takes advantage of a dual-camera setup. It’s comprised of a 12-megapixel sensor + 20-megapixel sensor to capture depth information.

The phone is exclusive to China, so the availability of Panorama Sound is pretty limited at the moment. However, Dirac hopes more Android OEMs will be interested to implement the new audio solution into their upcoming mobile products.