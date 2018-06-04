Low on storage? Check out these ten best games under 25MB for Android

There are many reasons for wanting to install a lightweight Android game on your device. Maybe you’re in a Wi-Fi-less area and you want to use up too much of your mobile data. Or maybe you want to try out a new game, but your phone’s internal memory is filled up.

Whatever your reason, the good news is that there are enough great lightweight games under 25MB games waiting for you in the Google Play Store. For the purpose of this article, we’ve selected ten such games that are guaranteed to entertain you.

Tap Tap Dash

What it is:

Developed by Cheetah Games, Tap Tap Dash is an immensely addictive game where you go for a never-ending walk and tap or change direction. Think it’s easy? Think again.

Why we like it:

It’s based on a simple concept, yet it gets super challenging to master as you advance through the levels.

It’s colorful and cute.

You unlock loads of new characters as you play.

There are over 1,000 levels to beat.

Download Tap Tap Dash

Dr Driving

What it is:

The game created by SUD Inc. is basically a car driving simulator in which you complete missions and earn money to upgrade your wheels.

Why we like it:

The game does a good job a simulating busy city scenes in which you have to avoid obstacles and abide by traffic laws. It’s a fun way for users to learn the rules of the road.

Controlling the car is quite challenging, but the pedals and steering wheel can be customized to the player’s preference.

Players can also make repairs or fully upgrade their vehicle.

Download Dr Driving

slither.io

What it is:

A game created by Lowtech Studios in which you control an avatar resembling a worm that grows by consuming multicolored pellets.

Why we like it:

The game’s goal: grow from a tiny little worm to a gigantic monster.

It’s quite challenging. Be careful not to touch heads with another player or you will explode and have to start the game all over again. But if a player runs into you, then it will explode and you will have the chance to nourish yourself by eating your remains.

You can play online against real players or versus an AI.

Download slither.io

Pou

What it is:

A game developed by Zakeh in which you have to take care of your pet Pou and keep him/her entertained too by letting him/her play a variety of games.

Why we like it:

Pou reminds us playing with a Tamagotchi. You have to feed, bathe and nurse Pou, but also keep him/her from getting bored.

Play many games with Pou including Water Hop, Food Drop or Match Tap.

The game includes many other activities like going outside or playing with friends.

You also get to personalize your Pou.

Download Pou

Flow Free

What it is:

Created by Big Duck Games, Flow Free is a simple yet addictive puzzle game in which you connect matching colors with pipe to create the Flow.

Why we like it:

The twist is not to allow the pipes to cross or overlap.

The game features hundreds of levels ranging from simple to difficult.

Players have to strive to use as little moves as possible for a better score.

Download Flow Free

Sweet Candy Fever

What it is:

Sweet Candy Fever by Gamoper is a classic 3-match game set in a fantastically amazing candy world.

Why we like it:

It’s super easy to play: just swap, swipe and match candy pieces to complete a goal.

You’re given a target and you have a number of moves to achieve the goal.

Fun arsenal or power-ups and obstacles.

You can unlock several candy maps including Sweet Valley and Sugarshell Bakery.

Download Sweet Candy Fever

Stairway

What it is:

Developed by the Mascoteers, the Stairway asks a very simple question: Can you get the ball to roll down the stairs without letting it fall down?

Why we like it:

You need to guide a ball down a staircase, navigation all kinds of crazy twists, turns and obstacles.

Train yourself to tap at the right moment and avoid losing the ball.

Play with different kinds of balls.

Great minimalist graphics, with ever-shifting colors.

Download Stairway

Mind Games

What it is:

Challenges your mind with a series of fun brain-training games. Train specific skills such as attention or reaction speed.

Why we like it:

Games are served up to you based on your age category.

Flex your brain muscles in the Training Center which chooses games to maximize your progress and enjoyment.

App has a Learning Center section where it teaches you concepts like Mindfulness and invites you to perform several exercises like Mindful Awareness.

Download Mind Games

Make More!

What it is:

Developed by Fingersoft, Make More! is a clicker game in which you have to get your workers to work as fast as possible and maximize profit.

Why we like it:

Simply tap to make goods. The faster you tap, the more items you’ll be able to make.

Hire and train new staff to boost your profits.

Expand and upgrade your factory and make new products.

Download Make More!

Up Hill Racing: Car Climb

What it is:

Created by Topappgame, Up Hill Racing is a car & bike racing game that challenges you to control your car in unique uphill & downhill environments.

Why we like it:

You have two pedals, break and gas and you need to use them to control your car.

The game has lots of different vehicles with unique upgrades for you to race with.

Up Hill Racing has a multiplayer function, so you can challenge Facebook friends or random users.

So, which of these lightweight games has caught your attention?