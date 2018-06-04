iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p wireless IP camera: Panoramic security for just $44.99

Monitor Your Loved Ones or Property At Any Time with This Day- or Night-Viewing Camera

Security cameras for the home aren’t exactly new concept, but Wi-Fi connected models are slowly becoming popular. Moreover, they are also getting less expensive, too. Indeed, it does not cost all that much to outfit your home office with a number of cameras so that you can keep an eye on them remotely.

Our Deal of the Day is the iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera, a device capable of capturing, and recording video in true panoramic fashion. With motion detection and microSD card support, the camera pairs with Android and iOS devices for remote viewing.

Normally priced at around $130, we’re able to give AndroidGuys readers a steep 65-percent discount. That’s right, you can pick one up for only $49.99 right now.

About

This camera features an expansive 360º field of view so you can see an entire room; the built-in microphone and speakers allow for talking to, and listening to, the camera. Check in on loved ones (or loved things, or loved pets) with smooth HD streaming video and crisp two-way audio. Share the feed with up to five other people so all members of the family have peace of mind!

Features

Keep tabs on your living space w/ 360° panoramic views

View footage from your smartphone w/ the WiFi client

Stay alert w/ infrared night vision

Keep your footage private w/ multiple encryption protocols

Rotate the camera w/ your phone to get the perfect angle

Fit anywhere thanks to its compact size

Where to Buy

You can purchase the iPM World HD 360 Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Hurry up and take advantage of the more than half off discount before it ends.

