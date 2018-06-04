Silk White OnePlus 6 will be available on June 5

The OnePlus 6 has been available for purchase for a few weeks now. But so far customers could only get either the Mirror Black model or the Midnight Black one.

Well if you don’t fancy these options, then you’ll be interested to know that a third version will soon go on sale. The beautiful Silk White model is due to launch on June 5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on board. It’s a limited edition, so if you want one you’re advised to act quickly when the day comes.

The Silk White OnePlus 6 will go on sale for $579.00

The Silk White OnePlus 6 is definitely the most intriguing version of the new flagship and comes with a glass back that includes crushed pear. This gives the rear a matte finish that doesn’t really resemble glass. When light hits it the right way, it shows off a subtle blue, pearl-like color.

For an even more luxurious feel, the OnePlus 6 has a light rose gold accents, from its metal frame and logo to its fingerprint reader located on the back.

Beyond the aesthetics, everything else is pretty much the same. The limited edition also ships with a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch. There’s also a Snapdragon 845 processor and a 3,300 mAh battery under the hood.

Customers purchasing the Silk White OnePlus 6 will also be able to take advantage of the phone’s dual 16-megapixel+20-megapixel rear camera. Out of the box, it runs the proprietary Oxygen OS that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

So if you have been holding off the purchase of the OnePlus 6 in anticipation of the Silk White model, tomorrow you’re going to be able to place your order.

Or, if you don’t think you need all that RAM and storage, you can opt for the 6GB of RAM + 64GB of storage model in Mirror Black. It’s available for $529.00 and ships immediately.

Get the Silk White OnePlus 6