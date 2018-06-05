Android Patches, Google Lens, and Gaming Phones (Episode 10)

Welcome to In Brief, our periodic podcast which aims to provide you with all of the important things happening in the world of Android.

In this episode, we discuss a brand new gaming phone, some changes coming for everyone to Google’s favorite email service, Google Lens, and a security update.

Topics

It’s our goal to keep these podcasts short but there’s a reason we call it “The 15-minute podcast that’s never 15 minutes”. We hope you enjoy the show!

Other news to know

Google’s Project Fi is now allowing you to add kids under 13. The service had previously been limited to those 13 and up, but now you can officially add your children to your family plan. Google is also adding some new features geared toward the younger set. When you use Google’s Family Link app, you can monitor your kid’s phone usage through Fi and set limits on what they can do. This will allow parents to limit the number of minutes a kid can talk or just how much data they can use.

Microsoft has officially agreed to purchase GitHub. GitHub is an ultra-popular repository for open source software that allows developers to have a safe and open place to host their software. The deal is valued at $7.5 billion, which would be the third largest Microsoft acquisition after LinkedIn ($28.1 billion) and Skype ($8.5 billion).

Subscribe to the AndroidGuys Audio Experience!

You can download or subscribe to the podcasts wherever you normally find your favorite shows. For your convenience, you can also click the links below.

Google Play Music | Simplecast | iTunes | Stitcher | Pocket Casts

For questions, concerns, or general feedback about the podcast feel free to contact us at podcast [at] androidguys.com.