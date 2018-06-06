AT&T offers a BOGO deal on the LG V35 ThinQ for Father’s Day

By
Alexandra Arici
-

Still haven’t decided what to get dad for Father’s Day? AT&T might be able to help. The carrier has a deal going on for the occasion which involves the recently launched LG V35 ThinQ.

It’s a BOGO deal which means if you purchase one LG V35 ThinQ you’ll get a second one for free. So here’s how you can take advantage of the promo:

  1. Select the first LG V35 ThinQ on AT&T Next or AT&T Next Every Year
  2. Add a second LG V35 ThinQ on AT&T Next or AT&T Next Every Year. This is the free device via bill credits
  3. Select an unlimited or Mobile Share Flex to complete the purchase
  4. That’s it. Credit should start appearing within 3 bills.

With AT&T Next, you will be required to pay $30/month for 30 months. You’ll then have to wait 3 months to start seeing $30/month bill credits on your statement.

Also note that if you bring in an eligible trade-in (minimum trade value of $20) within 14 days of buying the LG V35 ThinQ, you’ll will get $400 in credits.

The LG V35 ThinQ is not even a week old and be released on June 8. The phone is an AT&T exclusive, so you won’t be able to get it from any of the other big carriers. However, Google’s Project Fi will also offer the phone. AT&T opted to skip the LG G7 ThinQ in favor of the LG V35 ThinQ due to the former’s notchy LCD display.

The V35 comes with top specs including a 6-inch P-OLED display with 18:9 ratio and 1440 x 2880 resolution, but no notch. There’s also a Snapdragon 845, up to 6GB of RAM and dual 16-megapixel cameras.

At AT&T, the phone costs $899.99. In contrast, the LG G7 ThinQ starts at $750.

Anyway, the BOGO deal is available for a limited time. So if you think the LG V35 ThinQ might be a good pick for your old man, you should place an order as soon as possible.

