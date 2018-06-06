AT&T offers a BOGO deal on the LG V35 ThinQ for Father’s Day

Still haven’t decided what to get dad for Father’s Day? AT&T might be able to help. The carrier has a deal going on for the occasion which involves the recently launched LG V35 ThinQ.

It’s a BOGO deal which means if you purchase one LG V35 ThinQ you’ll get a second one for free. So here’s how you can take advantage of the promo:

Select the first LG V35 ThinQ on AT&T Next or AT&T Next Every Year Add a second LG V35 ThinQ on AT&T Next or AT&T Next Every Year. This is the free device via bill credits Select an unlimited or Mobile Share Flex to complete the purchase That’s it. Credit should start appearing within 3 bills.

With AT&T Next, you will be required to pay $30/month for 30 months. You’ll then have to wait 3 months to start seeing $30/month bill credits on your statement.

Also note that if you bring in an eligible trade-in (minimum trade value of $20) within 14 days of buying the LG V35 ThinQ, you’ll will get $400 in credits.

The LG V35 ThinQ is not even a week old and be released on June 8. The phone is an AT&T exclusive, so you won’t be able to get it from any of the other big carriers. However, Google’s Project Fi will also offer the phone. AT&T opted to skip the LG G7 ThinQ in favor of the LG V35 ThinQ due to the former’s notchy LCD display.

The V35 comes with top specs including a 6-inch P-OLED display with 18:9 ratio and 1440 x 2880 resolution, but no notch. There’s also a Snapdragon 845, up to 6GB of RAM and dual 16-megapixel cameras.

At AT&T, the phone costs $899.99. In contrast, the LG G7 ThinQ starts at $750.

Anyway, the BOGO deal is available for a limited time. So if you think the LG V35 ThinQ might be a good pick for your old man, you should place an order as soon as possible.