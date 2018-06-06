Choetech fast wireless charger review: Substance over style

Wireless charging is one of those things that we often take for granted. Can we live without it? Definitely. We’ve done it for nearly our entire lives. It’s not necessary by any means; we hardly think about it on a day-to-day basis. But, once you have the luxury of trying it, you tend to look for it in other devices.

Given that so many of today’s phones and devices offer wireless charging as an option, it stands to reason that you’ll encounter it soon — if you hadn’t already. Up for review today is the (T528-S) Choetech Fast Wireless Charger.

About

Priced at just $17.99 through Amazon, it’s among the less expensive wireless chargers you might find on the market. Don’t let that fool you, though, this is a solid unit that’s backed by a 30-day return policy and a 18-month warrant. Moreover, you also get lifetime technical support should that ever present itself.

Most wireless chargers offer the same-old-same-old: a platter to put your phone on when it’s time to go to bed. It’s hard to iterate on that or make it sexy, and as we often find, it matters little once you go to bed.

With that in mind, the Choetech Fast Wireless Charger does offer up to 10W fast charging for devices like the Samsung Galaxy S9 or other newer phones. It actually has support for three charging speeds/modes: 5W, 7.5W, and 10W.

You’ll want that especially if you use the charger during the day or in an office setting. Over the span of eight hours of sleep you don’t notice how quick (or slow) things can be but you will over a coffee or lunch break.

Design and Impressions

The first thing you’ll note when opening this one up is that it doesn’t have an AC adapter. What to do? Use the one that came with your phone, of course. Or, look through your other ones lying around. Find one that’s rated for Quick Charge 2.0 or newer and you’ll be just fine.

The cable has a microUSB port and is about as long as your current charging cable. Plug it in on both ends and you’re ready to go.

The platter itself has a panda bear’s face printed on it with five non-slip sticky spots. These bite your phone nicely and ensure it isn’t accidentally pushed off or slid into a weird angle. As for the overall footprint, this one takes up about as much space as a coaster you’d place a drink on.

We like the soft green LED light which turns off after a fully charged phone; however, it will stay on for iPhones. You’ll know right away that your phone’s in place and taking a charge, especially in lower lighting conditions.

The Choetech Fast Wireless Charger also offers protection against over-charging as well as temperature circuit protection. In other words, this ensures you’re not hitting your phone with too much juice and that it doesn’t make the charger too hot as a result. Moreover, it helps keep your energy in line and won’t run up your bill.

Conclusion

With so many devices designed with Qi wireless charging support it makes sense to purchase one of these types of chargers. And, because budget is always a factor, you won’t want to waste money on something that doesn’t get used too often. Or, worse, when you need to buy multiple units.

The Choetech is a no-frills unit that’s not sexy or stylish, but it gets the job done. And, it’s totally affordable at around $18. For this price it becomes practical to have a few of these placed around the home and office. They don’t stand out or take up a lot of space. You’ll be able to charge up in different rooms in no time at all and you’ll appreciate having fewer cables to fool with.