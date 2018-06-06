If you love free stuff, you’re in the right place. We’re pleased to announce that AndroidGuys and Huawei are teaming up for another amazing giveaway. Today we’re giving away a brand new HUAWEI Watch 2 Classic.

Global Running Day

Before we get to the giveaway, we want to tell you about some of the fantastic features of Watch 2 Classic. We’re celebrating Global Running Day with this giveaway and we think its perfect time. The Watch 2 Classics is the perfect blend of smartwatch and fitness tracker. It has amazing features like GPS and heart rate tracking while looking absolutely gorgeous.

HUAWEI Watch 2 Classic Giveaway Rules and Restrictions

This one is going to be pretty simple. The giveaway is only open to US residents with a US shipping address. You must be 13 or older to enter and win. Below is a widget that has several options for multiple entries into the giveaway. At the completion of the giveaway, we will randomly select one winner and email them for their shipping address. We will then pass this along to Huawei to ship out your brand new device. The contest runs from right now until Saturday, June 30 at 11:59 PM. Good luck!

HUAWEI Watch 2 Classic

