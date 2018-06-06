Ten cool tech gifts for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is coming up, and we bet you’ve already started thinking what to get your dad this year. Well if your pops happens to be a gadget lover, then we have you covered with some nice gift ideas. Forget the classic neckties and whiskey bottles. This year get dad a gift that he actually wants.

Below you’ll find our choices of some great Father’s Day presents and hopefully they will provide you with some inspiration.

Pixel 2 XL

The Pixel 2 XL could make for a really great gift, especially since Google has a deal on it right now which runs until June 17, which happens to be Father’s Day.

So if you buy a Pixel 2 XL from the Google Store, you’ll receive $150 in store credit that can be used towards a further purchase, as well as a free Google Home Mini smart speaker.

The 64GB Pixel 2 XL is priced at $849 or $35.38/month over 24 months. The $150 credit will arrive within 6 to 8 weeks after the purchase.

Indeed it’s not the cheapest of gifts, but if you want to go all out, the Pixel 2 XL might be worth considering. Especially considering the additional freebies you’ll be getting.

Fitbit Ionic

Get dad interested in getting in shape by gifting him a Fitbit Ionic smartwatch. The wearable is currently available for $249.95 (discounted from $299.95) at Best Buy, so you’ll be able to save $50.

The Fitbit Ionic includes a color display, has built-in GPS capability, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. But the best part is that it offers customized guidance and insight, so you can get the most out of every training session. The watch also has music storage and allows users to pay for purchases via NFC.

Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker

Sonos makes high-quality audio products, but unfortunately, many customers tend to stay away from them due to their hefty prices.

But if you’d think dad would be love having a quality wireless speaker, then we have some good news for you. The entry-level Sonos Play:1 speaker is available for purchase on Amazon for only $149.00.

The Play:1 is a compact, yet surprisingly powerful speaker that looks and sounds great in any space.

It can connect to any Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device in the house, so you can ask the virtual assistant to play the music you love on your speaker. The device contains two Class D amplifiers and one 3.5” mid-woofer for mid-range frequencies and deep bass. Users can also pair multiple Play:1 speakers together in the same room for a more immersive experience.

SIIG Smart 10-Port USB Charging Station

If dad’s a geek, he surely has many devices laying around the house. Which is why a charging station like this one should come super in handy. The SIIG features 10 USB ports that automatically stop charging once the device is full. The station also has a LED-it charging deck, which allows you to charge anything from smartwatches, Bluetooth headphones or speakers. No cord needed.

Power is evenly distributed across all devices, which is essential when buying a charging station. And at only $48.88, the SIIG is quite affordable. The gadget is compatible with smartphones and tablets from Apple, Samsung, LG, Google, HTC, Amazon and many more.

Pulomi TT Easy Trans Smart Language Translator Device

Does your dad like to travel a lot? Blow his mind by getting him this cool gadget. It’s a smart translator device that can help travelers make themselves understood while abroad.

Simply speak into the device and it will speak your words translated into one of the 52 languages available including French, Dutch, Norwegian, Hebrew, Indonesian, Bulgarian and more. You can pick it up from Amazon for $118.

Ring Video Doorbell

Does your dad hate unannounced guests? Then a video doorbell might be the perfect gift for him. The Ring can capture 720p footage and becomes active whenever it senses movement. It also connects to Wi-Fi and sends the video footage to your smartphone, tablet or PC.

The video doorbell also works with Alexa for voice control, although you’ll need to get dad an additional Alexa device.

Ring comes with lifetime protection, so if it gets stolen, the producing company will replace it for free. It’s available for $99.99.

Wacom Bamboo Folio Digital Notebook

Taking notes is great for keeping track of things, but what if you always have the tendency to misplace them? If your dad always seems to be lose his notes, maybe you’d like to consider getting him a digital notebook.

Offered by Wacom, the Bamboo Folio can quickly transform hand-written notes into digital files. The device lets users store up to 100 pages locally but also offers the ability to send digital files to a phone or tablet via the Inkspace app. Scribbles are also uploaded to the cloud, so you get to access them from any device.

The Digital Notebook can be yours for $199.95.

A phone wallet case

Help dad gets organized by getting him a stylish wallet case for his phone. Of course, you’ll need to know the exact smartphone model he uses, so you can get him a compatible one.

For example, if he just ordered the new and shiny OnePlus 6 (or you ordered one for him), you can pair it with the stylish Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Stand Case.

On top of providing protection for your phone and storing credit cards, it also doubles as a stand, so dad can watch videos on his phone more comfortably.

The phone case is a great gift idea if you’re on a tight budget. The Olixar case for the OnePlus only costs $13.34.

Tile Style

Noticed dad is a bit forgetful lately and tends to misplace his keys or wallet? Get him a Tile Style and help the big guy locate his items with ease. Simply attach the Tile Style to anything you don’t want to lose and use the Tile app to find it when it goes missing.

Use your smartphone to make the Tile Style rings when it’s nearby. If in Bluetooth range, the tiny device will play a loud tune until you find it. And it cots only $19.99.

Zmodo Pivot Security Camera

Whether it’s for security or just a way to check what’s going on at home or on a pet, Wi-Fi home cameras are a versatile option.

And if you’re dad likes to keep a closer eye on things back home, the Zmodo Pivot Security Camera could make for a great Father’s Day gift.

The security cam is able to cover the entire home thanks to a wide-angle, rotating 1080p camera. It can record full days of video with 16GB of built-in storage. Owners will receive alerts when motion is detected within the home.

The device also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker and a two-way audio to talk to family back home. The Zmodo camera is available for $74.99 (currently discounted from $99.99).