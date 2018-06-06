Here’s your chance to win the UMIDIGI Z2 Pro for free! (Promoted)

Over the last few months, we have been hearing more and more about the UMIDIGI Z2 Pro. UMIDIGI has been teasing its upcoming handset, as it will mark yet another near-bezel-less option.

This 6.2-inch display sports an aspect ratio of 19:9, matching up with that of other flagship handsets. The Z2 Pro also features a total of four cameras, with two on the front and two on the rear.

UMIDIGI Z2 Pro Specs

We’ve already mentioned the display and cameras for the Z2 Pro. Let’s take a deeper look at the specs for the device.

6.2-inch Full HD+ Display

Helio P60 AI Processing Unit

6GB RAM

128GB of Expandable Storage

8MP + 16MP Front Cameras

8MP + 16MP Rear Cameras

3,550mAh Battery

Stock Android 8.1 Oreo

In addition to featuring an impressive set of specs, the Z2 Pro also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. But the fun doesn’t stop there, as UMIDIGI has also included face recognition on the front.

Gorgeous Design

When the Huawei P20 lineup was announced, the first thing noticed was the brand new design. This is because of the unique and interesting “paint-scheme” that Huawei implemented.

UMIDIGI has seemingly figured out to make this work for the Z2 Pro. The company is calling this new option its “Gradient Twilight Color”. At the top there is a purple tint, but that transitions to blue and then to green at the bottom.

Charging

The 3,850mAh battery packed into the Z2 Pro won’t really turn any heads. However, UMIDIGI has included “Dual Fast Charge”, meaning you can quickly juice up with either a cable or a wireless charger.

That brings us to the UMDIGI Q1 wireless charger. The Q1 is capable of providing charging up to 15 watts, making it the fastest wireless charger available.

The Q1 will launch alongside the Z2 and Z2 Pro later this month.

Win one for yourself!

The UMIDIGI Z2 Pro and UMIDIGI Q1 are quite an impressive duo. From the amazing specs and gorgeous design to the quick dual-charging, the Z2 Pro checks all the boxes.

To help celebrate this, UMIDIGI is offering $50 off of the standard UMIDIGI Z2. This is down from the retail price of $299.99 that will be offered after the pre-sale has concluded.

Additionally, UMIDIGI is running a promotion for the Z2 Pro and UMIDIGI Q1. The giveaway lasts for just a few more days, so hit the button below to enter!

Enter the UMIDIGI Giveaway!