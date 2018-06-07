Meet Amazon’s latest Alexa-powered device, the Fire TV Cube

Amazon’s previously rumored Cube device is now official. And as expected, it’s a hybrid between a Fire TV and an Amazon Echo.

The new Amazon Fire TV Cube can do all sorts of things like connect to your TV and stream up to 4K UHD content from Amazon Prime services, Hulu, Netflix and more. It also works as a legitimate successor of the Amazon Echo, so you can direct requests at Alexa asking her to turn off the lights or call a friend.

With Alexa built-in, you no longer need to summon the assistant using a remote, like you had to with previous Fire TV devices. Actually, Amazon says the Cube is so capable and helpful, you will hardly have to touch the remote at all (although you get one in the box).

The Cub is part set top box, part Amazon Echo

While the Cube aptly blends Fire TV and Amazon Echo functionalities, there’s an extra reason why you might want to get your hands on it.

Unlike Amazon’s other products, Cube supports cable TV boxes, thus allowing users to change the channel by virtue of uttering a vocal command. Simply say “Alexa, tune to NBC” or “Alexa, watch ESPN” and your wish will be granted. Comcast, DISH and DirecTV are among the cable services that are supported at launch.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube features eight far-field microphones built-in. It also includes the same beam-forming, noise-reducing, and echo-cancelling tech found in older Echo devices.

The Cube connects to the TV via HDMI and supports both multi-directional IR and CEC, so you can control multiple HDMI-connected devices with the included remote. This enables users to do things like switching between TV boxes and consoles, searching for shows and controlling the volume.

For those interested in putting another Alexa-powered device inside your home, the Fire Cube TV is already available for pre-order for $120. If you’re a Prime member, you will be able to get it with a $30 discount. If you order today or tomorrow.

This means you’ll only have to pay $89.99. The Cube will start shipping out on June 21. Incidentally on the same date Fire TV devices will become eligible to get unlimited access to Amazon Music for $3.99/month.