TextNow unveils super affordable unlimited LTE plan for $39.99/month

If you ever needed proof that technology and services are getting more affordable over time, this offering would have to be on your shortlist.

Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) TextNow announced this week a new unlimited data plan that costs only $39.99/month. It’s perhaps the most affordable single-line unlimited option available on the market right now.

In order to jump on board with the new offering, you will need an unlocked Sprint or GSM phone and TextNow’s free SIM card. If you use a Sprint device, you’ll be on Sprint’s network, while GSM phone users will be on a third-party carrier, which is most likely T-Mobile.

TextNow gives you unlimited data on the cheap

The plan itself is pretty standard. It includes calls, texts and high-speed data. Like usual, there’s a data cap, which in the case of TextNow is set to 23GB/month. Once you burn through it, your speed will be reduced.

What’s more, TextNow also offers a Family Plan which includes three lines of unlimited LTE data for only $100 per month. This means you’ll be paying $29.99 for an additional line.

On top of the new unlimited plan, TextNow also offers three other plans:

Talk and Text only – $9.99/month includes unlimited talk and text to USA and Canada, but not data.

2GB LTE with unlimited talk and text in USA and Canada – $19.99/month

5GB LTE with unlimited talk and text in USA and Canada – $29.99/month

So if you think you don’t need more than 5GB of data each month, you’ll can save even more.

For more info on TextNow’s new unlimited plan, check the official website.

The company got its start in 2009 as a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) app that provided users with a US phone number for calling and texting over Wi-Fi. Four years later, the service bloomed into a fully-fledged MVNO.