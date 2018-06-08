Displays on smartphones are jaw dropping gorgeous these days. Even budget phones now come with displays with an amazing amount of detail and color. Better yet, AMOLED devices like the Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, or HTC U12 Plus feature 2K high (or better) contrast displays that make colors explode.

We’ve curated a collection of images that are designed to make your screens pop.

We are sharing the entire collection through Google Photos rather than hosting them on our servers. There are thousands of you who love these wallpapers and rather than drain the speed on our server, we’re offloading that responsibility to Google.

All you have to do is open the collection through this link and you’re free to download all of the wallpapers to your device.

We would also love it if you tweeted screenshots of your home screens to us at Twitter.com (@AndroidGuys). We might feature your background in an upcoming wallpapers collection!

See the entire collection by clicking on this LINK to Google Photos.

If the count of wallpapers goes up in the Google Photos collection it means we are adding more images for your usage so make sure to join folder.