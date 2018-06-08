Verizon announces BOGO deal on top Android phones for Father’s Day

AT&T recently announced a BOGO deal on the LG V35 ThinQ for Father’s Day. But if you think your dad would prefer LG’s notchy flagship instead, you might want to turn your attention to Verizon.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to pick up one of these top Android phones and get one for free.

Verizon’s BOGO deal includes:

LG G7 ThinQ

Samsung Galaxy S9

Google Pixel 2

Moto Z2 Force

The LG G7 ThinQ is the most recent flagship, launching only a few weeks ago. In contrast, the Moto Z2 Force will get a refresh soon.

Note that in order to take advantage of the deal, you’ll have to buy both smartphones with a new line of service. The amount of device credit you get back for the second device will depend on which manufacturer you’re buying from. So if you’re buying the Galaxy S9 you’ll receive $799, but if you’re ordering the Pixel 2 you’ll get back $649.

The credit will be applied as a bill credit to your account over the course of 24 months, which means you’ll be stuck at Verizon for two years.

Alternatively, you can buy other flagship phones and get a discount towards the purchase of a second phone. For example, if you choose the Galaxy S9 Plus you’ll get $799.99 off either the Galaxy S9 Plus or the regular Galaxy S9. The Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 are also included in this part of the promotion.

Verizon’s BOGO deal for Father’s Day also extends to some iPhone models. So for a limited time, you can buy the iPhone 8, iPhone 8+ or iPhone X and get $699 off the second iPhone 8, 8+ or X.

In case you’re still undecided about what to get the big guy this year, we also have a tech gift guide for Father’s Day that might give you an idea or two.