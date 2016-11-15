Bluetooth Speaker Buyer's Guide

Look through the various models on the market and you’ll find that some of the speakers are more feature rich than others. One option that can make or break your purchasing decision is whether the speaker has a built-in microphone. Indeed, some of them can be used for making and receiving calls. Keep this in mind if you’d like to use your speaker on a kitchen counter or office environment.

Some models will let the listener pair two units together to create a stereo sound. Different than simply stringing two together in a row, this lets you enjoy music in the way it was created. If you expect to fill your backyard with tunes for a party, you might want to pair two of them together and space them apart.

Mid-size and larger speakers sometimes feature internal batteries which can be used to charge up your smartphone or other mobile device. This is helpful when you’re at a party and don’t know if your phone will last the night. Often there’s enough juice to top off your phone without cutting your playlist short.

Select Bluetooth speakers will not have any physical buttons for volume levels or track advancement and playback. This means you’ll rely on your smartphone to control your music or audio source. While it may not sound like a big deal, it could be frustrating over time to have to constantly get out your phone to pause or skip a song.