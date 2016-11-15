Bluetooth Speaker Buyer's Guide

Not all speakers are the same size, so that means that not all of them can offer up the same battery life. If you don’t plan to stray too far from an outlet, then it’s not really an issue. But, should you want to get out of the house for extended periods, you’ll definitely want to get something with batteries that last.
It’s not uncommon to find speakers with 10-2 hours of playback with some getting upwards of 20 hours at a time. It’s also not unheard of, though, for a speaker to require a wall outlet.
Look through the various models on the market and you’ll find that some of the speakers are more feature rich than others. One option that can make or break your purchasing decision is whether the speaker has a built-in microphone. Indeed, some of them can be used for making and receiving calls. Keep this in mind if you’d like to use your speaker on a kitchen counter or office environment.
Some models will let the listener pair two units together to create a stereo sound. Different than simply stringing two together in a row, this lets you enjoy music in the way it was created. If you expect to fill your backyard with tunes for a party, you might want to pair two of them together and space them apart.
Mid-size and larger speakers sometimes feature internal batteries which can be used to charge up your smartphone or other mobile device. This is helpful when you’re at a party and don’t know if your phone will last the night. Often there’s enough juice to top off your phone without cutting your playlist short.
Select Bluetooth speakers will not have any physical buttons for volume levels or track advancement and playback. This means you’ll rely on your smartphone to control your music or audio source. While it may not sound like a big deal, it could be frustrating over time to have to constantly get out your phone to pause or skip a song.
Perhaps the most important factor in any purchase decision, cost is what causes us to determine the difference between want and need. You don’t have to break the bank to get something that sounds good, especially if your needs are moderate.
Just about any speaker you pick up for about $20-$50 is going to work well, particularly in smaller environments such as the den or home office. Moving into the $100 range, this is where speakers offer stronger batteries and some of the extras such as microphones and protection against water. At about $150 and higher you should be looking at something that lasts all weekend, can take a dunk in the pool, and even charges up your tablet.