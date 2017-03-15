How you plan to use your earbuds will tell you a lot about the style you need to look for. If you’re just lounging around the house or at work with your earbuds plugged into your phone, any old earbuds will do. You can generally find no frills earbuds with quality sound for cheap.

Where you may want to step up your purchase is if you want to use your earbuds while exercising. Any runner will tell you that having your earbuds pull out of your ear due to cord tension is less than ideal. This can actually endanger your phone due to it being pulled out of whatever secure location you have it in and falling to the ground. No-one wants that. Bluetooth earbuds are the best option here to avoid any conflicts.

Another feature you’ll need to look for is water resistance or waterproofing. Since you’ll be sweating during your workout (hopefully), you need to make sure to pick up a pair of earbuds that won’t be ruined by liquids. If you plan to use them while swimming, look for a pair that has at least an IPx7 rating. This should ensure that they won’t be ruined in the pool.

One last thing to look for is the addition of either earhooks or eartips. Earhooks do exactly like you would imagine and go either over or around your ear to provide extra stability to hold the earbud snug in your eardrum. Eartips look like a little wing and fill up the rest of your ear that the earbud doesn’t take up. These also keep the earbud snug so they don’t fall out during periods of rapid movement.

Some earbuds will give you the option of earhooks or earbuds like the Parasom R2’s.