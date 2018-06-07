Android P Beta 2, Honor Turbo Charging, and Moto Z3 Play (Episode 11)

Welcome to the latest episode of the AndroidGuys Audio Experience! For today we’ve tackled the new Android P Developer Preview update, how Honor is looking for an edge, the first smartwatch from fashion designer Marc Jacobs, and the Moto Z3 Play.

The Verizon Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are finally getting an update. After several false starts, the fantastic phones from 2016 will finally be updated to Android Oreo. The update was previously pulled with no mention of when a fix might be issues. Now, we’re seeing support documents go up on Verizon’s website which indicates the software update is incoming. Unfortunately, users will be on an outdated April security patch, but at least it’s an update of some sort!

Essential owners can now get the latest Android P beta. Andy Rubin’s company is now rolling out Android P Beta 1. The name is different, but it’s the exact same software experience the Android Developer Preview Beta 2 that was released yesterday to Pixel owners. The update brings a new security patch, adaptive battery options, and more.

The special edition OnePlus 6 in Silk White sold out in under a day. The White with Gold time version of the device was put on sale yesterday and sold out quickly. But, fear not, it’ll be back soon. OnePlus announced a limited amount of the beautiful budget flagship will be available on June 12.

