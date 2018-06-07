Hot Take: BlackBerry Key2 (Episode 12)

Matt and Andrew take on the BlackBerry Key2, the new smartphone just announced from TCL. What makes it so special, if anything at all? Where does it fit in the scheme of other devices? Tune in to find out!

