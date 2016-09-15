Are you on the hunt for a new smartphone? Have you considered T-Mobile as your potential service provider? If you’ve answered yes to those questions, you’re definitely in the right place. We’re here to make the task of buying a handset easier on you.

T-Mobile used to have a reputation of not getting the best phones, but since the arrival of CEO John Legere, all of that has changed. T-Mobile now competes with the other big three carriers in terms of devices with an excellent selection of not just flagships, but budget devices as well.

Best of the Best

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

samsungs-current-galaxy-s7-and-s7-edge

Samsung’s best phone on the market right now is the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. We hesitate to recommend anything else more than the S7 Edge due to its excellent aesthetics, raw horsepower, and feature packed software.

While it isn’t running the newest version of Android (7.1 Nougat), it is running Android Marshmallow with one of the best revisions of TouchWiz (Samsung’s custom skin) we’ve seen yet. The colors are refined, the performance is fast, and the features number in the dozens.

The Galaxy S7 Edge is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, which is one of the newest and most powerful on the market. It also has 32 GB of storage which can be expanded via a micro SD card, 4 GB of RAM for multitasking, and one of, if not the, best camera in a phone. We’re also seeing a return of waterproofing to Samsung’s flagship after a hiatus last year.

But, the one thing that makes the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge stand out is the curved display. The curves make bezels simply disappear and give the phone a sleek and sexy look. Samsung has also utilized the curved display to have swipe gestures that make the phone feel even more futuristic.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

LG V20

lg_v20_colorsOne of the newest phones on this list, the LG V20 is also one of the most robust models to on the market. It’s big, beautiful, and a beastly.

Powered by Android 7.0 Nougat, the phone is bolstered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB RAM. Internal space is pegged at 64GB, which is more than most people will ever need. The microSD expansion card slot gives extra breathing room with support up to two terabytes (2TB).

The V20 offers up a 16-megapixel camera on the back as well as a front-facing 5-megapixel sensor. Both feature excellent software to help snap the perfect pics.

Audiophiles will love the Hi-Fi Quad DAC which reduces noise by up to 50 percent and delivers a true-to-life sound. Rounding things out, the V20 packs a generous 3,200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Pick yours up in Silver or Titan.

LG V20

LG G5

LG G5 2

The LG G5 is one of the first modular devices on the market. You can pull the bottom of the phone off and add in modules to expand the phone’s functionality. If you’re looking for extended battery life, a battery camera experience, or a high-end DAC, the LG G5 can accommodate in seconds.

Not only does the G5 have cool add-ons, but the internal specs are impressive as well. Powered by the same Snapdragon 820 as the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and it’s big brother, the LG V20, the G5 also boasts 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable to 256GB), and a set of dual-16MP cameras.

LG G5

LG G5

First-time Buyer

ZTE ZMAX Pro

ZTE ZMAX PRO

If you’re looking for a beast of a phone for your first Android, check out the ZTE ZMAX Pro. The large and in-charge device sports a 6″ 1080P display, octa-core Snapdragon 617 processor, and 2GB of RAM. If media consumption is your thing, you’ll be happy to know that there’s 32GB of internal storage to store your music and movies and it can be expanded by another 256GB with a micro SD card.

The ZMAX Pro comes with modern security features like a fingerprint scanner to keep your device secure as well as all of the security features in Android 6.0 Marshmallow. A 13MP camera will have you taking wonderful pictures to share with your friends and family, and if you’re looking to take a selfie, the 5MP camera on the front of the phone will serve you nicely as well.

While the ZTE ZMAX Pro isn’t the fastest or the most powerful device on the market, it does provide a nice value and easy barrier of entry to new Android users.

ZTE ZMAX Pro

Tremendous Value

Samsung Galaxy J7

carousel-samsung-galaxy-j7-all-380x380-1

Samsung’s midtier phones may not grab headlines, but they can be extremely capable devices just the same. The Galaxy J line is a step below the Galaxy S line but also comes with a much lower cost too.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 has a large 5.5″ 720P AMOLED display that features deep blacks and an excellent contrast ratio. The J7 also has Samsung’s famous hardware buttons and does look eerily similar to its big brother, the S7. While the Snapdragon 617 processor isn’t the most powerful processor in the world, it does have power efficiency going for it. Between the 720P display and the power-efficient processor, battery life should be a positive for the J7.

Expandable storage is also a headlining feature of the J7. The 16GB of storage is enough to get by, but if you plan on storing large games, movies, or music playlists, pick up a micro SD card and pop it in to increase the storage by up to eight times.

Samsung Galaxy J7

Smaller Hands

Samsung Galaxy S7

galaxy-s7_design_ergonomic_grip_phone

It might sound strange, but today’s smaller phones feature screen sizes that still hover around five inches. Indeed, that’s the case with the Samsung Galaxy S7 and its 5.1-inch display.

Not only is the phone easy to hold and operate with one hand, but it’s also plenty powerful for most consumers. Powered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the flagship Samsung experience also features an IP68 rating that allows for dips, dunks, and drops of rain.

Specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. Should you need more room for media such as photos, games, and video, the microSD card slot supports up to 256GB of additional space.

Available in Black Onyx and Gold Platinum, the Samsung Galaxy S7 also boasts incredible cameras; the rear houses a 12-megapixel lens while the front weighs in with a 5-megapixel shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S7

