Samsung’s best phone on the market right now is the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. We hesitate to recommend anything else more than the S7 Edge due to its excellent aesthetics, raw horsepower, and feature packed software.

While it isn’t running the newest version of Android (7.1 Nougat), it is running Android Marshmallow with one of the best revisions of TouchWiz (Samsung’s custom skin) we’ve seen yet. The colors are refined, the performance is fast, and the features number in the dozens.

The Galaxy S7 Edge is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, which is one of the newest and most powerful on the market. It also has 32 GB of storage which can be expanded via a micro SD card, 4 GB of RAM for multitasking, and one of, if not the, best camera in a phone. We’re also seeing a return of waterproofing to Samsung’s flagship after a hiatus last year.

But, the one thing that makes the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge stand out is the curved display. The curves make bezels simply disappear and give the phone a sleek and sexy look. Samsung has also utilized the curved display to have swipe gestures that make the phone feel even more futuristic.

