AndroidGuys

There’s so much to love about the new flagship smartphone experience from Google. Launched in October, it’s the first handset to feature Google’s new Assistant technology. In other words, it’s super smart and just like having a virtual assistant with you at all times.

In terms of hardware, the Pixel can hang with pretty much anything else on the market. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor blows through apps and games at blazing speeds; the 4GB RAM ensures you can multi-task like nobody’s business.

Looking for a good camera for your mobile needs? There is, quite simply, nothing better on the market. According to DxOMark, the Pixel‘s rear 12.3-megapixel camera is the best smartphone shooter to date. Around front you’ll find an 8-megapixel unit that takes gorgeous selfies.

The 2,770mAh battery is strong enough to get most people through more than a typical day’s usage. But, for those who tax their devices a little more, its Quick Charge 3.0 support means you’ll be up and running again in no time. Simply plug it in for 15 minutes and you’ll end up with seven more hours of mixed usage.

Storage comes in two capacities: 32GB and 128GB. While you might worry that the former is not enough, do note that both let users backup photos and video (even 4K!) to Google Photos for free — at the original resolution.

All of this hardware is great, but let’s not forget the software that runs the show. The Android 7.1 Nougat is the absolute latest from Google and it’s smarter, intuitive, and more cohesive than ever before.

