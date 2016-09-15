AndroidGuys

In the market for a new smartphone from Verizon Wireless? Regardless of whether you’re buying your first Android or upgrading for the fourth time, the wireless service provider has something for everyone. As you might suspect, Big Red, being a massive carrier, has plenty to choose from.

As the lone carrier to offer the Droid series, Verizon is the only place where you’ll find the Motorola family of phones. Beyond that, of course, you’ll also find other devices that are truly worth considering. Moreover, its latest exclusive just so happens to be Google’s flagship smartphone for 2016.

We’ve gone through Verizon‘s current portfolio of smartphones and pulled out a number of models worth highlighting. Below, you’ll find our picks for a handful of usage cases.

Best of the Best

Google Pixel

google_pixel_xl_02There’s so much to love about the new flagship smartphone experience from Google. Launched in October, it’s the first handset to feature Google’s new Assistant technology. In other words, it’s super smart and just like having a virtual assistant with you at all times.

In terms of hardware, the Pixel can hang with pretty much anything else on the market. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor blows through apps and games at blazing speeds; the 4GB RAM ensures you can multi-task like nobody’s business.

Looking for a good camera for your mobile needs? There is, quite simply, nothing better on the market. According to DxOMark, the Pixel‘s rear 12.3-megapixel camera is the best smartphone shooter to date. Around front you’ll find an 8-megapixel unit that takes gorgeous selfies.

The 2,770mAh battery is strong enough to get most people through more than a typical day’s usage. But, for those who tax their devices a little more, its Quick Charge 3.0 support means you’ll be up and running again in no time. Simply plug it in for 15 minutes and you’ll end up with seven more hours of mixed usage.

Storage comes in two capacities: 32GB and 128GB. While you might worry that the former is not enough, do note that both let users backup photos and video (even 4K!) to Google Photos for free — at the original resolution.

All of this hardware is great, but let’s not forget the software that runs the show. The Android 7.1 Nougat is the absolute latest from Google and it’s smarter, intuitive, and more cohesive than ever before.

Read our initial impressions of the Google Pixel

Shop Google Pixel at Verizon

LG V20

lg-v20One of the newest phones on this list, the LG V20 is also one of the most robust models to pass through Verizon. It’s big, beautiful, and a beastly.

Powered by Android 7.0 Nougat, the phone is bolstered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB RAM. Internal space is pegged at 64GB, which is more than most people will ever need. The microSD expansion card slot gives extra breathing room with support up to two terabytes (2TB).

The V20 offers up a 16-megapixel camera on the back as well as a front-facing 5-megapixel sensor. Both feature excellent software to help snap the perfect pics.

Audiophiles will love the Hi-Fi Quad DAC which reduces noise by up to 50 percent and delivers a true-to-life sound. Rounding things out, the V20 packs a generous 3,200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Pick yours up in Silver or Titan.

Shop LG V20 at Verizon

Motorola Z Force Droid

Motorola Moto Z Force Droid
Motorola Moto Z Force Droid backPowered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow, this one packs a large 5.5-inch (2,560 x 1,440 pixel) display with Shattershield technology, and a 3500mAh battery. It’s designed to go all day and then do it all over again. Oh, and did we mention it’s also simply gorgeous and ultra-flexible?

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB RAM keep the Z Force Droid among the most powerful of devices available at Verizon. The 32GB internal storage with a microSD expansion card slot (2TB) is all the space you could want or need. Let’s not forget the 21-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera, TurboPower charging, and a USB Type-C charger. And, when you’re ready for more, simply snap on a MotoMod and teach the phone another trick.

Read our review of the Motorola Moto Z Force Droid

Shop Motorola Moto Z Force Droid at Verizon

First-time Buyer

moto_z_play_droid5

Motorola Moto Z Play Droid

There are very few phones on the market today which offer the performance and flexibility of the Moto Z Play Droid. With an all-in price of just over $400, the handset runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and delivers a battery life that’s just downright insane.

As one of the first phones in the new Motorola/Lenovo “Z” line of phones, this one supports MotoMods. In other words, you’re not stuck with the hardware you purchased on day one. Want a better camera or extended battery? Simply stick it on the back of the Z Play Droid and you’re good to go. Other modules include speakers and projectors.

The 5.5-inch full HD display is easy on the eyes but you’ll be looking at every inch of the phone. There’s just something about the aesthetics of the Moto Z Play Droid that begs for attention. It doesn’t hurt to have an octa-core processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

Shop Motorola Moto Z Play Droid at Verizon

Tremendous Value

note_5

Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Just because a phone is getting to be around a year old doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not good enough to get the job done. Rather, we firmly believe that devices that are one generation behind are still powerful enough for the average consumer. Not only that, but it’s where you find some of the best performance to price ratios.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is one of those cases where you’ll be hard-pressed to beat the experience for the cost. And, given the troubles that plagued its successor, it makes all the more sense to give this one a second look.

With a gorgeous 5.7-inch screen at 2560 x 1440 pixels, the Note 5 has more working space than most phones. Moreover, the S Pen adds a whole suite of applications and functionality that you simply cannot get from a finger. Multi-taskers will love being able to run two apps on the screen at the same time. All of this, of course, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

The Galaxy Note 5 offers up 32GB and 64GB storage options, both of which include 4GB RAM. Other specs include a 3,000mAh battery with Ultra Power Saving Mode and support for wireless charging.

Shop Samsung Galaxy Note 5 at Verizon

Smaller Hands

galaxy-s7_design_strong_grip_phone_visual02

Samsung Galaxy S7

It might sound strange, but today’s smaller phones feature screen sizes that still hover around five inches. Indeed, that’s the case with the Samsung Galaxy S7 and its 5.1-inch display.

Not only is the phone easy to hold and operate with one hand, but it’s also plenty powerful for most consumers. Powered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the flagship Samsung experience also features an IP68 rating that allows for dips, dunks, and drops of rain.

Specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. Should you need more room for media such as photos, games, and video, the microSD card slot supports up to 256GB of additional space.

Available in Black Onyx and Gold Platinum, the Samsung Galaxy S7 also boasts incredible cameras; the rear houses a 12-megapixel lens while the front weighs in with a 5-megapixel shooter.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S7 at Verizon

