Top Android smartphones that come with a gradient colored back

It’s overwhelming how many smartphone models are currently available on the market today. However, it wouldn’t be an understatement to say that phone colors are often just so incredibly dull. You get the same old black, white, silver and gray, in glossy or matte. So anytime a company decides to do something else, it really catches everyone’s attention.

Well, recently an exciting new trend has emerged. We’ve started seeing more and more phones boasting a distinctive dual-tone gradient on the back. So if you’re on the hunt for unique looking handsets, here are some of the smartphone with unique gradient paint jobs you can actually buy today.

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro

A few months ago, Huawei launched the P20 in Twilight, and boy, it was a far cry from anything we’ve seen before. The dual-tone gradient inspired by the Aurora Borealis made people feel just as excited about the phone as the phone’s impressive list of specs.

Fast forward to September, and Huawei has unveiled another color version for the P20, called Morpho Aurora. This model is similar to the Twilight option but sports a wider gradient with a darker black edge. And it’s simply exciting to look at.

Coloring aside, the P20 series is quite impressive. The Pro model was the first smartphone to launch with a tri-camera setup by Leica.

Main specs:

5.8-inch LCD display/6.1-inch OLED display, both with FHD+ resolution

Kirin 970 chipset

4GB/6GB of RAM

128GB storage

Main dual lens 20MP & 12MP / triple lens 40MP, 20MP & 8MP

Frontal lens 24MP on both

IP53/IP67 rated

3,400 mAh / 4,000 mAh battery

EMUI 8.1 (over Android 8.1 Oreo)

Currently, customers in the US can only purchase the Huawei P20 Pro model and not the standard P20.

HTC U12+

HTC actually introduced the two-tone gradient scheme before the Huawei’s P20 series came out. The company’s unique Solar Red U11 model is a great proof of that.

Although HTC does not offer the popular Twilight color scheme, it does bring us a few appealing options with its latest flagship device, the U12+. The phone is available in Translucent Blue which blends a delicate color gradient with a overall translucent design.

Moreover, customers can also get the product in a stylish Flame Red color. The phone features a bright pinkish-red with yellow-and violet-hued highlights that shift with the light.

Main specs:

6-inch LCD6 display with QHD resolution

Snapdragon 845

6 GB of RAM

64/128 GB of onboard storage, microSD expansion up to 512 GB

Main dual lens 12MP & 16MP

Frontal dual-lens 8MP & 8MP

Non-removable 3,500 mAh battery

Android 8.0 (planned upgrade to Android 9.0)

Interested parties can buy the HTC U12+ from the company’s official US website.

UMIDIGI Z2 and Z2 Pro

Chinese company UMIDIGI was quick to copy Huawei’s unique color scheme and incorporate it into their own products. So the UMIDIGI Z2 and Z2 Pro come with a very similar Twilight coloring option, but are sold for far more affordable price tags.

The pricing for the UMIDIGI Z2 series starts at $249.99. The phones are sold through retailers like Aliexpress.

Main specs:

6.2-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution

MediaTek Helio P23/Helio P60

6 GB of RAM

64/128 GB of onboard storage, microSD expansion up to 128 GB

Main dual lens 16MP & 8MP

Frontal dual lens 16MP & 8MP

4,050 mAh/3,650 mAh battery

Android 8.1

Honor 10

Honor is Huawei’s sub-brand so it’s no wonder that the company is also offering a flagship device with a gradient coloring option. We’re talking about the Honor 10, which we reviewed not so long ago and found to be a worthy alternative to the OnePlus 6.

At first glance, the Honor 10 looks like it has a blue back, but certain angles catch the light to reveal purple tones in a shimmering fashion. The phone is also available in Phantom Green, Glacier Grey and Midnight Black, but only in select markets.

Main specs:

5.8-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution

Kirin 970

4GB/6 GB of RAM

64/128 GB of onboard storage, microSD expansion up to 128 GB

Main dual lens 16MP & 24MP

Frontal single lens 24MP

3,400 mAh battery

Android 8.1

The Honor 10 is available to buy via Amazon, although it hasn’t been officially launched in the country. That’s because the smartphone is incompatible with the LTE bands offered by most US carriers.

Samsung is doing it too

Yes, Samsung has also jumped on board the gradient crazy. The Korean tech giant has unveiled a new version of its Galaxy A9 Star in China which features a sleek purple gradient.

The company also recently teased a new “Galaxy Event” set to take place on October 11, 2018. The invitation sent out to the press says “4X fun” in characters that include a gradient running from green to blue. This has led to speculations that Samsung might be looking to unveil a Galaxy smartphone featuring four cameras and a gradient paint job on the back.

The Galaxy S10 will have a very beautiful color scheme that is more beautiful than the gradient. https://t.co/GxfS3q7u5e — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 13, 2018

A recent leak also suggests Samsung is planning something special when it comes to the coloring options of the Galaxy S10.

Gradient smartphones galore

There are many other gradient smartphones available for purchase these days, although most aren’t available on the Western market. If you’re curious, here are more smartphones sporting a two-tone paint job. Most of these are Chinese companies that aren’t too well-known in the Western world, so there might be some names here which you won’t recognize.