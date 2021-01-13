The best Android phones available at Net10 Wireless (January 2021)

Where you should spend your money at the prepaid brand

When it comes to smart phones and rate plans, most consumers are familiar with the big four brands (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint) in the carrier space. But what about the numerous prepaid and MVNO companies?

We’ve covered many of the bigger names, highlighting them with buyer’s guides and invite you to check them out. While they’re a great jumping off point, they don’t dive into the specific of handset selection.

Take, for instance, Net10 Wireless. What sort of options does the carrier offer when it comes to buying a new phone?

We’ve gathered up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at Net10 Wireless today. Although the selection is limited, there are still interesting and compelling handsets to buy.

As always, we suggest buying an unlocked phone or a used tier-one phone for use with Net10. The options are plentiful in both directions and you’ll likely get something more powerful.

Samsung Galaxy A21

The Galaxy S series gets all of the fanfare, but the Galaxy A line is just as good for a lot of people. Indeed, these lower cost options give consumers the same great Samsung design but with just the right amount of features. We’re talking maybe one-third the price yet still plenty of power.

Standout features in the Galaxy A21 include a 6.5-inch HD display, and quad-camera (16MP main lens, 120 degree ultra wide, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro) array. An octa-core processor with 3GB RAM/32GB ROM is paired with Android 10, and the 4,000mAh battery should get typical users far beyond a full day.

Shop Samsung Galaxy A21 at Net10

Motorola E7

We absolutely love what Motorola does with its Android phones. They run a bare bones software experience that leaves things the way Google intended, and feature affordably priced alternatives to flagships.

Here, you get a big (6.2-inch) screen, a very modern build of Android (10), and respectable smattering of mid-range hardware. Key details include an octa-core processor, 32GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot for external media.

Other things we appreciate? A water resistant coating, USB Type-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Shop Motorola E7 at Net10

LG Reflect

If you’ve never owned a smartphone, or are giving your child their first handset, you likely don’t want to spend that much money. To that end, you can get a decent phone for cheap.

The LG Reflect is a little older than the others here but there’s a reason it’s still offered. Priced fairly and affordably, you get a 6.5-inch display, 13-megapixel camera, and decent hardware. It won’t set the world on fire, but you’ll have a better understanding of needs for the next device.

Shop LG Reflect at Net10