The best phones you can buy at AT&T right now (September 2018)

Whether you’re looking for a new flagship device or looking to save a little dough, AT&T offers some of the best devices on the market today. As a site that’s always on the lookout for the best phones and the best value, we’re bringing you a list of the best devices you can walk into an AT&T store and pick up today.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has many of the best aspects of a flagship phone. It has the best display, the best stylus, the best specs (almost), the most storage… the list goes on.

So, what do we love about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Well, kind of everything, Let’s start with that display. The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel is the largest ever on a Note device. If you’re a power user or someone who is looking to get a little work done while on your commute, all of that real estate makes those tasks even easier. Combined with the ability to have multiple apps open at the same time, this thing is productivity powerhouse.

Nine tips and tricks for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | Tips and tricks for your Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S-Pen

Speaking of productivity, the S Pen is worth its weight in gold for professionals. Sure, you could always use it sign documents or easily write emails. But, now that the S Pen has Bluetooth built-in, you can even more. The pen has programmable actions depending on the app you have open. That means if you’re conducting a presentation with slides, it can advance your slide show. Want to take a great selfie with a group of friends? Set your phone down, take a step back and use the S Pen to capture the perfect picture. The possibilities are almost endless.

Samsung listened to its users and fixed the one thing people could previously complain about: battery life. Samsung was understandably gun-shy after the Note 7 debacle and didn’t put the envelope with the Note 8. That’s not the case with today. The Note 9 features a 4,000 mAh battery that promises all all-day battery life. If you’re running dry, you can either use a fast charger to top off and get through the day or throw it on a wireless charging dock to charge while you’re doing something else.

If you have $1,000 to pony up, it’s hard for us to recommend another device!

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 purchase links: AT&T | Amazon | Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung’s newest phones are also its best phones. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus came out less than a month ago to high praise around the tech industry. While there aren’t huge changes from last year’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, there didn’t need to be for Samsung to stay atop the Android ladder.

The most notable new addition to the devices is the dual mechanical aperture lens. Depending on your lighting, the lens will change between a f/1.5 aperture and a f/2.4 aperture. This allows the camera to let in more light when it needs it. In practice, pictures look absolutely fantastic, just like they did last year.

The new camera setup does improve the reduction of noise in low-light situations and maintaining fine lines in pictures. While most may not notice a difference, it is there and camera hounds will know what to look for.

Another notable change is how Samsung is differentiating the two devices. While last year’s devices both featured a single camera and 4 GB of RAM, that’s not the case this year. Spending the extra ~$120 on the Galaxy S9 Plus will get you an extra 2 GB of RAM (to 6 GB total) which matches the Galaxy Note 8. It also has a dual camera system, where the S9 just has a single shooter.

Despite their differences, the devices are largely the same. Both feature the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor that promises better performance and better battery life. Both have all-day battery life and Android Oreo on board, along with Samsung’s own software enhancements.

Samsung Galaxy S9 purchase links: AT&T | Amazon | Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus purchase links: AT&T | Amazon | Best Buy

LG V35 ThinQ

AT&T is the only carrier to sell the minor update to the LG V30 (it carries the V35 in lieu of the LG G7). While that makes it an exclusive, it’s not one that we think you should switch to the carrier for. This is a minor update to the V30, but it still a pretty nice upgrade while we wait on 2018’s LG V40.

One of the first things you’ll notice about the LG V35 is just how small it is for a phone with a big screen. Like most flagship devices, the V35 moved to the new 18:9 aspect ration (the display is twice as tall as it is wide) but the V35 still feels excellent in the hand. It’s easy to use and even if you can’t reach the top of the screen, LG included some smart software tweaks to let you check your notifications with a button located in the navigation tray that drops the notification shade.

One of the most compelling reasons to pick up the LG V35 is not that it kept the headphone jack, but it offers a quad-DAC to make everything coming out of that jack sound excellent. If you often listen to music through wired headphones, the LG V35 should be at the top of your list when you’re looking for a new phone.

LG is also known for putting great cameras in its phones, and the V35 is no exception. The dual camera setup offers one regular lens and one wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view. The video camera is no slouch either offering features like color grading options, point zoom control, log video, and a quick editor mode.

LG V30 purchase links: Amazon | Best Buy | AT&T

BlackBerry KEYone

BlackBerry put out one of the most surprising devices in 2017 with the KEYone. We know people who absolutely swear by the device and refuse to let go of their physical keyboards.

If you were to focus solely on specs, you’d miss out what makes the KEYone special. Sure, it has a midrange processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) and a standard amount of RAM and storage (4 GB and 64 GB respectively). But that keyboard. The KEYone is one of the only devices on the market to feature a physical keyboard and for those of us who grew up with them, typing on those buttons feels like home.

Read more: BlackBerry unveils its latest attempt at reincarnation with the KEYone

The keyboard is there to attract business class customers who are used to BlackBerry phones of old. But, BlackBerry also focused on software features that will appeal to enterprise customers as well. The phone has second to none security features for those who work with sensitive information.

BlackBerry KEYOne purchase links: Best Buy | AT&T | Amazon

What do you think about our list? Are we missing anything? Let us know down in the comments.