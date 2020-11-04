The best Android phones available at Boost Mobile (November 2020)

Here are the best Android phones available at Boost Mobile.

Boost Mobile may no longer belong to Sprint, but that doesn’t mean it’s a completely different company under DISH. In fact, it’s largely business as usual to the average consumer. As is the case with other MVNOs, Boost has its own rate plans, customer service, and phone selection. Here, we’ll dig into the devices offered at Boost.

We’ve gathered up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at Boost Mobile today. In addition to what’s offered through Boost, we always suggest buying an unlocked phone for use with a carrier. The options are plentiful in both directions and you’ll likely get something more powerful.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 reigns as the current king of the hill and is the standard bearer by which other phones are measured.

For your money you’ll get a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display that reaches edge to edge and features a hole-punch front-facing 10-megapixel camera.

Around back are a trio of cameras in the form of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 12-megapixel wide-angle, and 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

Powering things are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, 12GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Need more room for media? Toss in a microSD card and add up to 1TB more space.

This one will be powerful enough to handle daily tasks for two or more years.

Samsung Galaxy S20 at Boost Mobile

Samsung Galaxy A21

The Galaxy S series gets all of the fanfare, but the Galaxy A line is just as good for a lot of people. Indeed, these lower cost options give consumers the same great Samsung design but with just the right amount of features. We’re talking maybe one-third the price yet still plenty of power.

Standout features in the Galaxy A21 include a 6.5-inch HD display, and quad-camera (16MP main lens, 120 degree ultra wide, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro) array. An octa-core processor with 3GB RAM/32GB ROM is paired with Android 10, and the 4,000mAh battery should get typical users far beyond a full day.

Samsung Galaxy A21 at Boost Mobile

LG Stylo 6

For Notes, Photo Markups and Docs

Big, practical, and the only one with a stylus, the LG Stylo 4+ provides users with a large screen and an extra bit of functionality. The 6.8-inch display offers up plenty of high-definition space for scribbling notes, marking up documents, and more.

Running Android 10, the phone is powered by an octa-core processor with 3GB RAM. Storage comes in at 64GB but a microSD expansion card slot opens the door for up to 2TB external media.

Wrapping things up, the LG handset has a triple camera configuration on the rear, front-facing 13-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

LG Stylo at Boost Mobile

Motorola Moto E

Stock Android on a Budget

We absolutely love what Motorola does with its Android phones. They run a bare bones software experience that leaves things the way Google intended, and feature affordably priced alternatives to flagships.

Here, you get a big (6.2-inch) screen, a very modern build of Android (10), and respectable smattering of mid-range hardware. Key details include an octa-core processor, 32GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot for external media.

Other things we appreciate? A water resistant coating, USB Type-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola Moto E at Boost Mobile

Coolpad Legacy

First-time Buyer

On the lower end of the spectrum we find phones which might be decent for first time smartphone users. Whether that means grandma or the ten year old who’s responsible enough for a handset, it matters little.

The Coolpad Legacy rivals other, pricier models in terms of hardware but its rock-bottom price puts it among the most affordable.

Key details include a 6.3-inch display, a dual (16-megapixel and 5-megapixel) rear camera setup, and front-facing 13-megapixel selfie camera. Inside are a quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage; a microSD card slot allows for up to 128GB media.

Coolpad Legacy at Boost Mobile